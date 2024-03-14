A 95-year-old woman who writes a good, penetrating book about old age in general and her stay in a retirement home in particular – that must be unique.

The woman's name is Elsa Joubert (1922 – 2020) and her book Spare time (published by Noordboek in a translation by Rob van de Veer). The original title is Spertyd, because Joubert was a renowned South African writer of novels and travel stories. I found myself not really looking forward to this book – age discrimination by someone who is elderly himself! – but the beautiful opening line immediately punished me: “They say that you sink back into your roots when the winds of time begin to warp your body and your mind.”

The rest of her book is at odds with this sentence, because if anyone managed to prevent her from sinking back into her roots for a long time, it was Joubert. Her book is a vital medley of childhood memories and observations and reflections “about growing very old,” as the subtitle reads. She rarely complains, but she doesn't hide behind forced optimism either.

Her descriptions of her home leave no room for illusions, no matter how well the residents are treated. There is “a silence of loss.” “In fact, all these types of old people's buildings could better be called Loss. Everyone comes here because of a loss. From a partner, from health.” She adds: “And it is hard for us, the residents who do not realize how we are deteriorating, for whom we are still our 'old self', it is hard for us to see how the other residents are becoming ruthless one by one. mowed down.”

In the next chapter it brings her to the crucial question: “What then is the benefit of a blessed old age?” She doesn't hesitate in her answer. “What stands out brightly here are your children. The bond with your children and your grandchildren becomes stronger and more intimate.”

I would like to call this passage the core of this book, because it expresses what has kept her going all those years as a widow. “But if you really focus on trying not to be a 'difficult' old person,” she explains, “if you don't interfere in the grandchildren's lives, if you try not to complain or give advice , the relationship can become closer and flourish. That is why a home like the Berghof, or any other retirement complex, is a good thing. It prevents elderly people from moving in with their children. And so the drudgery of caring for and babysitting old people is avoided.”

She is more vague about the fate of the childless, probably because she has no experience in it herself. Her book is not without melancholy, but it is as if she does not want to become frozen in it and forces herself to a certain regularity: writing in her office in the morning, then a sherry and some music, and then a brisk walk outside with friends until that is no longer possible and she has to conclude: “We can still walk behind bars.”

Yet this book had an especially uplifting effect on me because here an elderly person shows what creativity is still possible even in old age.