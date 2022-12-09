Suppose a right-wing extremist coup threatens in the Netherlands, as was the case in Germany, which ‘nationals’ can we expect in the crosshairs of our judicial authorities?

I won’t mention names, because for the time being it’s still uncheerful future music, but in my dreams last night some shapes involuntarily appeared that seemed to be borrowed from reality.

The Dutch counterpart of that brilliantly turned out Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss is not a “confused old man”, but a “confused young man”, who has even just become a father, who also tries to radiate a certain regal allure, but with diminishing success . Like Prince Reuss, he has eerie conspiracy theories that suggest that an elite in the Western world is striving for a world state. Most recently, he said: “I believe we are ruled by a global conspiracy of vicious reptiles.”

The only one who could free us from that, according to this Dutch Prince Reuss, is Putin, “the hero we need” and therefore deserves our support in the war against the cowardly Ukraine. ‘Our’ Reuss once tweeted that ‘Ukraine, like Israel, is a kind of ‘testing ground’ for the military-industrial complex and the deep state”. He has also suggested that Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66)deep state agent”.

Also the Reichsburger van Reuss are convinced that Germany by a deep state is threatened. It is not yet known whether they also tout Putin as a possible liberator, but it would not surprise anyone. Further investigation may reveal that Reuss, like his Dutch colleague, believes that a kind of “homeopathic dilution” of the people is going on, as a result of which “we risk losing our values ​​and freedoms.”

The Dutch Justice will probably also extend its investigation to two aides of the leader of the Dutch citizens. They sometimes go a step further than their leader, who, incidentally, bravely stands behind them. One threatens his colleagues in the House of Representatives with ‘tribunals’, the other speculates about bringing down the government with violence committed by civilians. The latter has now attracted the attention of the Justice Department for riding a light moped without a license – possibly the very beginning of an impressive criminal career in the political world.

The 71-year-old Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss was already recruiting a government from among his sympathizers. In the Netherlands, too, after an ultra-right revolution, there would be interesting candidates for such a government. As Minister of Justice, one can think of an emeritus professor from Leiden University, who has never distanced himself from the curious ideas of his leader.

There is also a related politician from a rival party who would most like to serve his country as foreign minister in such a cabinet. He has maintained good contacts with the Russians and with Orbán for some time. He has also often supported the Dutch Reuss, both think the Dutch parliament is worthless.

Will there also be columnists who want to take a seat in such a cabinet? I am recommended if I can finally call myself Prince Frits of the Netherlands.