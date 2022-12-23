In the last weeks of the year everyone is in a hurry as if the world is ending and I too rushed to Pernis on my bicycle to quickly deliver a package to someone I had promised, thinking along the way of pieces that I had to type, e- emails begging for a response, people I wanted to see before the accounts of my life close; but most of all I thought about the stuffed peppers I had promised to make: how to do it, where I found the time, because the children were sick at home, half classes had dropped out – I thought about all the outstanding debts that I could never pay, how loud I also yaked, while the essence of Christmas is that we can breathe easy because a child was born in Bethlehem who puts an end to all our sins.

“A comma, not a period”: that is what the prime minister had said in the speech in which he apologized for slavery. And: “We are not doing this to clean up.” The prime minister showed himself to be the dream boss who listens. Who doesn’t melt from men who admit aloud: ‘I was wrong.’ But the timing was mysterious: some thought the prime minister was in a strange hurry. Was he also caught up in the myth that we should close the calendar year with clear consciences and inboxes, was there something else going on?

Because there was nothing accounting about his speech. Twice he spoke about spirituality, three times about ‘healing’, he even shed tears: as if we were indeed watching a healing, as if our manager-prime minister had been transformed into a national Winti priest. This was a constitutional exercise – “nobody alive now [draagt] personally guilty for slavery”, the prime minister emphasized – but the tears betrayed: he himself did indeed bear the sins of our country. In the week before Christmas, Rutte crowned himself Jesus.

Those tears could be sincere, I thought

He is no longer a Florissant, the spring elections could turn out to be a settlement. Hence the rush? Now he had that historic sorry on his record. He, the politician – not the King, the sovereign who wanted and should have made these apologies.

And yet I couldn’t see the tears as something tactical. According to polls, the people were not waiting for excuses at all, Rutte rather sacrificed himself. In addition, the prime minister has been crying more often lately. They also flowed when he apologized to the people who had been mangled by the state in the here and now: the victims of the Benefits scandal. A group in which the Surinamese and Antillean Dutch were up to thirty times overrepresented. Crocodile tears? Mark Rutte was the failing supervisor of that scandal, as Secretary of State he had also been convicted by the court for discrimination, the state still used discriminatory algorithms, as it turned out this week: nothing came of it.

But that’s precisely why those tears could be sincere, I thought: maybe it was beginning to dawn on the Prime Minister that he was carrying the burden of so many crises: earthquakes and homelessness, mistrust of government and failing care. Did he sense that his time had come, that he himself was the problem? Then this was his last big speech and that’s why that melancholy hung over it. It was the speech of a late convert.

The most surprising thing was not the apologies themselves, but the fact that the liberal Mark Rutte twice quoted Anton de Kom. That Surinamese writer and resistance hero had been murdered by the Nazis, not because he was black, but because of his communist sympathies. In his most famous book We slaves of Suriname De Kom calls for solidarity among the oppressed, of whatever color. And does he dream of the day when “the great reckoning with capitalism will take place”.

That day has not yet arrived, I saw, cycling to Pernis, along the harbor areas. We still live under that imperialist-capitalism that De Kom fought against. Our economy runs on the toil of people far away: from the Philippines on the seagoing ships to the sans-papiers who pick our peppers. We are all sinful, but Rutte finally admitted his guilt at the last minute and hinted that his prime ministership is coming to an end.

