Column | A classless society breeds excellent customer service people

In Finland, you get the best service in the world, because the customer service staff have no fear of masters. In the world of artificial intelligence and labor shortages, human services can become a status symbol, writes HS Vision columnist Annamari Sipilä.

As a financial reporter a colleague who started years ago once said that he was well suited to his job, because he neither hates nor fears bosses.

The throw was left ringing in the head. It sounded like a healthy attitude when dealing with stock market gentlemen and ladies.

Thinking more closely, however, there is nothing strange about the fearlessness and hostility of a gentleman. It is the default setting for a Finnish person.

It is the way of the country in a country where we live an equal life.

The old one according to marketing hokema, the customer is king.

But which customer really wants to be king or queen?

When the king Charles and the queen Camilla was crowned in London in May, a large circus of servants and subjects gathered around the couple. One held out a bun, another a headdress, a third rubbed oil on his chest.

Lovely? Hardly.

The king looked mortified. The queen’s jaw almost dropped.

It’s tiring to be the center of constant attention and gossip.

“ Top-class service requires top-class equality.

in Finland fortunately, there is no need to fear that the customer is king in a service situation. And that is precisely the hidden strength of Finnish customer service.

In Finland, you get excellent service. The downside is that you only see and understand the excellence of the service after you have lived abroad for a long time.

Finns are good customer service because they don’t feel they are being served. A so-called service situation is (mostly) an encounter between two equal persons, where a person with better knowledge (salesperson, installer, nurse, waiter, lawyer, clerk) helps the other.

The customer is not the king, and the customer service representative is not a servant in the traditional sense of the word. Instead, let’s start from the same level, look each other in the eye, be both thinking people, joke and even use irony.

And already tomorrow the parts can be changed.

in Finland it is fashionable today to complain about the curses and threats of class society.

The native class problem is being looked for with cats and dogs in places where it never existed in the first place. At the same time, personal class cargo has become the lever of individual promotion.

“ Then only the rich can afford human-provided customer service with its human joys and flaws.

But if you want to find a Finnish class society, you cannot have a Finnish modern service society at the same time. Top-class service requires top-class equality.

In an egalitarian society, good service also includes the fact that the customer service person does not assume that the customer is stupid.

in Britain I’ve come across every now and then that a customer service person might think I’m a bit simple or at least ignorant. For a long time I thought it was due to my broken English – now a foreigner can’t understand the same things as the locals.

However, when I talked to native Brits about it, it turned out that them too may be considered a bit simple or at least ignorant in a customer service situation.

The reason can be found in the class society: the customer service person can never be sure what each customer knows and understands. The starting points can be so different. It’s best to start from the beginning.

(Side note: I almost like it when I’m thought of as a little simple and ignorant. There’s no better position for a reporter and observers of life in general.)

Of course Finnish customer service also has its dark spots and blind spots. One of them is the need to win an argument.

In Finland, of course, the customer himself knows that he is not always right. But if the french fries are cold after all, there’s no need to poke your index finger into the pile of potatoes and announce that they’re really warm.

What will good customer service look like in 2030, when digitization and the use of artificial intelligence have taken over one industry after another? Will customized and mechanized self-service replace customer service when there is also a shortage of labor?

In the future, genuine customer service agents may become status symbols similar to genuine animals becoming writers By Philip K. Dick in the novel Did androids dream of electric sheep? (1968)

Then only the rich can afford human-provided customer service with its human joys and flaws. Machines that serve the poor and middle class.

So let’s enjoy human services while we still have them.