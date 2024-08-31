Column | A civil servant standing alone is the weak link of the administration

Column|The Marja-ala bribery trial tests our image of the purity of public administration. The official’s overly independent plot, blind trust and insufficient supervision are an equation in which opportunity can make a thief.

At our house there is little, if any, corruption. We are used to this concept, when Finland basks year after year at the top of Transparency International’s measurements. Most recently, Finland finished tied for second place after Denmark Corruption Perception Index in the report.

The ongoing bribery trial at the Helsinki district court is now testing our image of the cleanliness of the public sector. Board advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Olli Sorainen is accused of aggravated bribery and violation of official duty. The prosecutor considers that he requested and received from the berry company Polarica inappropriate benefits for an official and favored the company in his official duties.

Sorainen and served as CEO of Polarica Jukka Kristo have denied the bribery charges.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Kristo has participated in Sorainen’s child’s violin purchases. In return, the board advisor would have pursued the company’s interest when determining company-specific quotas for Thai berry pickers.

High the bribery charge against a civil servant is a rare case in Finland, and Sorainen’s actions as a single misconduct do not yet shatter trust in the legality of the administration and the independence of the civil service. However, it is worth considering the violinist as a warning sign.

The close relationship between a major player in the berry industry and the official responsible for regulating the industry raises the question in many minds as to whether it is just an isolated oversight.

The bribery case of the berry industry is closely connected to the charges of human trafficking, which are being processed in the district court of Lapland. Polarica’s Jukka Kristo and his Thai business partner are accused of 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. According to the prosecutors, the pickers have been brought to Finland for forced labor and other conditions that violate human dignity.

The accused in the third trial is the CEO of Kiantama from Suomussalmi Vernu Vasunta and his Thai business partner. The indictment concerns 62 counts of aggravated human trafficking.

The losers of the bribery game are Thai berry pickers who were in an oppressed position. Their treatment in a state of law and civilization like Finland is shameful to say the least. Competing berry entrepreneurs, whose position has possibly been made more difficult by favoring Polarica, are also treated unfairly.

Olli Sorainen is a civil servant with a long career who specializes in immigration-related issues in the ministry. He has been able to influence the regulation of operators in the field.

Sorainen’s case can be compared to the decision-making related to the opioid crisis that shook the United States for years. In 1995, the pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma received approval for its painkiller Oxycontin from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After the opioid epidemic got out of hand, it became clear that the pharmaceutical company had received the green light from the authorities on fraudulent grounds. The relationship between the official responsible for the matter and the company was closer than known. The official left the agency in 1997, and soon ended up in a generously paid position at Purdue Pharma.

“ Is it just a one-off?

This and Sorainen’s case are connected by the disparity that arises between the enormous financial interest of the business world and the supervision performed as a modest official job. A civil servant may be tempted to identify with the interests of the person being supervised, get into circles and even share in huge profits.

“These Jukka are small coins in your wallet.” This message from Sorainen to Kristo describes well the situation between supervisor and supervised.

Essential the question is related to the internal processes and responsibilities of the public administration and, ultimately, the resources of the authority.

A civil servant standing alone in his area of ​​responsibility is a significant user of power. Too independent a plot, blind trust and insufficient supervision are an equation where opportunity can make a thief. The supervisee becomes the host and the supervisor becomes the pay ring.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.