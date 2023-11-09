They remind me a bit of the 2011 Arab uprisings, the global protests against the massacre in Gaza. Then the people wanted the fall of the regime, now tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people from all backgrounds and from all walks of life are taking over the streets against Israeli bloodshed and for a ceasefire.

This is not without risk, because since the horrific attacks of October 7 by Hamas, not only Palestinian lives are in danger, but the freedom of expression that is so often promoted is also under severe pressure. This started immediately with politicians refusing to talk about the context of the attacks. This is not the time for ‘yes, but’, came the chorus.

To include the context would be immoral, a condoning of violence. France and Germany tried, unsuccessfully, to ban pro-Palestine demonstrations. People who spoke out against Israeli violence were fired. The Palestinian flag was criminalized in the United Kingdom. By problematizing a flag that represents a people, you deny that people’s right to exist. But the Palestinians have gotten used to that after decades.

No ‘yes, but’. Unless it’s convenient. Since Israel launched the attack, the ‘yes, but’ has been heard every day. International right? Human rights? ‘Yes, but Hamas.’ A stream of images of the massacre in Gaza, countless corpses on the cold ground, body parts torn off. Defenseless children covered in soot, shaking from the shock. Attacks on ambulances, hospitals, aid convoys, schools. ‘Yes, but Hamas.’

Water and electricity cut off, the night heralds darkness and death. The silence is broken by desperate screams and the din of devastating bomb hits. Fleeing cars with families inside bombed. ‘Yes, but Hamas.’

No food, no medicine, no help, no light. More than 10,000 dead, including more than 4,000 children and more than 40 journalists, and our politicians apparently can’t get enough of it, because they refuse to call for a ceasefire. ‘Yes, but Hamas.’

In the West Bank, Palestinians are being kidnapped, driven from their homes, tortured and murdered. There is no Hamas there. We just keep quiet about it.

While politicians here wave their fingers about Palestinian freedom slogans that would threaten Israel’s existence, Israel is bombing its way to a great Israel, from the river to the sea. Israeli ministers brag about it with impunity and pride.

As if we were going to snuff porn watch and not a hellish reality: Palestinian victims are mocked, their deaths disputed, the human disaster downplayed. On social media you can see how Palestinian corpses are being dishonored and people are making fun of all the suffering. Anyone who sees the humor in this, who cannot see the vulnerable person in others, who sees defenseless children and calls them terrorists, is his own little Hamas.

It feels dishonorable, unethical, that untold suffering on display for the world to see. The victims deserve discretion, empathetic treatment away from our watching eyes.

In the midst of this pitch-black reality, however, there is a hopeful turnaround. The gap between politics and people is enormous. Politicians with double standards have lost their authority. People see the images, hear the propaganda and no longer allow themselves to be lied to or emotionally blackmailed. This is not about pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, but about human rights. Every person is equal or no one is equal.

The people want a ceasefire. Now. Without yes but.

Hassnae Bouazza is a writer, journalist, columnist and program maker.