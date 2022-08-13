Column | A bullet hit him in the hip and Peter Fechter collapsed at the foot of the Berlin Wall – Within the next hour he did death and the world feared a great war

On Friday On August 17, 1962, the masons Peter Fechter and Helmut Kulbeik did not return from their lunch hour to the construction site. The two headed towards the Berlin Wall instead.

Peter and Helmut were 18 years old. They belonged to a secret group whose members had planned a mass exodus. The atmosphere in the city had become tense. During the summer, East German border guards had killed several fugitives.

The young rebels withdrew from the escape project one by one. In the end, only two masons remained.

Now they approached the wall. There were no guards to be seen. Peter and Helmut sneaked into an abandoned workshop on Zimmerstraße. They took off their shoes and crept towards the warehouse. There was the only window in the building that wasn’t bricked up.

Checkpoint Charlie could be seen from the window. The most famous border crossing point in divided Berlin. Gateway to freedom.

The trip was short, but all the more dangerous. Between the barbed wire fence and the wall was a strip called the corridor of death. It offered the GDR border guards an unobstructed view to shoot the fugitives.

Peter and Helmut jumped out of the window and ran towards the wall with their socks. They got over the barbed wire fence. There was a crackling sound from behind. The border guards fired at them with assault rifles.

Bullets hit the concrete as Helmut swung himself over the wall.

But Peter Fechter stood frozen in the corridor of death.

Sixty years ago, the Cold War threatened to turn into World War III. After World War II, Germany was divided among the victors. Soviet-controlled East Germany, or the GDR, was founded in 1949. After that, three million people had fled the GDR to the West.

The GDR leaders were desperate. Finally, they came up with a solution: in August 1961, a wall was built around West Berlin.

Escape attempts didn’t stop, like Helena Merriman describes in his book Escape under Berlin. Tunnels were dug under the wall. People were crawling in drains or trying to swim across the river. Some escaped in broad daylight.

When Peter Fechter had recovered from his fright, he broke into a run. He reached the wall when a border guard’s bullet hit him in the hip. Peter fell to the ground.

Help! he shouted. Help!

East German guards, West Berlin police and Checkpoint Charlie American soldiers stared at the 18-year-old mason crouched at the foot of the wall, the ground around him stained with blood. The bullet had severed a blood vessel.

Nobody helped. East German border guards were afraid that fire would be opened from the west if they went to pick up the wounded defector. The West German police obeyed the order: don’t go to the east. The fugitive could only be helped when he was on the west side.

“It’s not our problem,” said one of the American soldiers. Another called the US commander in West Berlin for instructions. The commander sent an electronic message to the president For John F. Kennedy: “Mr. President, a fugitive dying of blood loss at the foot of the Berlin Wall.”

The White House fell silent.

Minutes passed. Peter Fechter’s cries for help turned into muffled sobs.

Word had spread in West Berlin. Hundreds of people swarmed around Checkpoint Charlie. Do something! they shouted in rage. Cowards too! Murderers!

The cameraman who climbed the ladder was able to take a picture of Peter lying at the foot of the wall. Two West German police officers climbed the wall. They threw bandages at Peter, but he didn’t react.

After an hour had passed since the shots, Peter’s body shuddered once.

A high-ranking GDR officer who arrived at the scene ordered the guards: Get the body. The guards threw smoke bombs at the foot of the wall and went about their mission under the cover of a smoke screen.

The reporter took a picture of the border guards carrying the body of the young man. It became one of the most famous images of the Cold War.

In the evening, a handwritten sign appeared in the window of an East Berlin house: “He is dead.”

Peter Fechter lay wounded for an hour at the foot of the Berlin Wall on August 17, 1962. Finally, the GDR border troops came to collect his body. The event was watched by hundreds of people.

Peter It’s sixty years since Fechter’s last lesson. Fechter was not the first fugitive to be murdered, but his death sparked a huge reaction. On Saturday, August 18, 1962, tens of thousands marched through the streets of West Berlin and set cars on fire. Stones and bricks were thrown towards the wall. The Americans were especially the target of the rage, but the anger was also directed at the Soviet soldiers who were guarding their country’s war memorial in the Tiergarten park on the west side.

On the same day, the leader of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev spoke at the cosmonauts’ welcome party in Red Square. Khrushchev demanded that the occupation forces of the Western powers and NATO military bases must be removed from Berlin.

Khrushchev had also threatened Western countries with the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons. Berlin played a key role in the blackmail. Khrushchev later called Berlin “the testicles of the West”. “Whenever I want to make the West scream, I squeeze Berlin,” the Soviet leader said.

The Berlin Wall had broken the Fechter family. Peter’s older sister lived in West Berlin, but the other family members had remained behind the wall in the East.

Testicle squeezers are still among us, only the target has changed. Heir to the Soviet system Vladimir Putin started a war against Ukraine on February 24.

Peter Fechter dies every day in Ukraine. An innocent civilian who wanted freedom.

And the last hour of whose life we ​​watch helplessly from the side.