We went with two children to the Turkish coast for eight days, the youngest stayed behind with grandma. All inclusive. I was warned beforehand so I knew what I was getting into. It was indeed bloody hot, but the cottage had air conditioning and the food was fine. Three times a day we joined the restaurant, when I close my eyes I can still hear the chattering of the others.

“Mensa,” said the girlfriend, an adequate description.

Always along that path, between landscaped nature where gardeners with tropical hats crawled.

To the beds.

I was the oldest father.

I had resolved to play along for at least three times for half an hour, so that she could also read a book. Pulling an inflatable animal. I heard them say about me that I was ‘a really good seahorse’.

All resorts in Turkey have terrible water slides.

Most of the other residents were German, there was also a cohort of Dutch. We were all lying close to each other unannounced. Just like in the animal world: there the hippos are always with the hippos and not with the flamingos. We didn’t experience anything together, except for the time the pool was officially cleared because of a floating turd. Lots of tattoos.

After three days I no longer knew what day it was.

I won’t say it’s my kind of vacation, or that I enjoyed it. I ate, I lay, I played, I was warm and just when I thought I had become a being that undergoes everything there was suddenly a remnant of my own character.

I started to get annoyed with another dad in the pool, a super dad. He had only one child, while he had energy for ten. All day long I saw that snorkeling madman pulling at plastic beasts, on which my children were sitting.

I did my best during my shift, but I couldn’t match that much genuine fun. My daughters instructed me to do much the same thing, but I can’t rotate folded in half backwards underwater at all.

“Now they suddenly have a better seahorse,” I complained from the side.

There was no acclaim, for days I had said that I also wanted to read, now that thanks to a ignoramus I suddenly could, the weather was not good. A mirror had been held up to me, it was either hook up or drop off.

I was told that on the last night in the entertainment theater, where an animal musical was performed by actors in thick suits at a temperature well above thirty degrees, I gave high-fives. I don’t remember much, but I hear back that I made a well-rested impression.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.