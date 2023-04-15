Column | A beach dear to Finns was ruined – when people were removed from paradise, it got better

Maya Bay, located in Thailand, is a paradise beach familiar to many Finns. You can’t swim there anymore, and that’s partly my fault.

Paradise beach, was promised. And the first time a long-tail boat sailed into the turquoise lagoon resting on the lap of steep mountain walls, I thought so myself.

It’s been almost twenty years since I first visited Maya Bay in Southern Thailand. The beach is one of the most famous in the world, thanks to the publication in 2000 The Beach – the movie.

I returned to the beach in many years. Each time there were more people. The boats were driven to the shore in a tight row, the engines belched blue smoke into the air.

My last photo from the beach is from six years ago: it shows my three-year-old floating in a swimming ring, looking disgusted. At the time of filming, I tried to crop so that the boats were visible as little as possible. Still, there are nine of them.

The picture is still a dear holiday memory, but at the same time also a bitter record of the reasons for the disappearance of paradise.

In the year 2018 Maya Bay was closed.

The beach itself is small – a couple of meters wide and a couple of hundred meters long. In the worst times, 6,000 people a day could visit there. Visitors littered and trampled on what was most valuable: nature itself. The fish disappeared.

At first, officials thought the beach would be closed for a few months. It wasn’t enough, of course, so the lockout was extended many times. In the end, the beach was closed for almost four years. The pandemic helped.

The coral slowly began to recover. The turtles and sharks returned.

“ What does the world look like when the child is an adult?

Last for years I’ve only watched the beach from YouTube videos. When the tide reveals the bottom, there are crayfish scurrying. People were removed from Paradise, and it got better.

Maya Bay opened last year with new rules. Boats are no longer allowed to drive directly into the lagoon, the number of people is limited to 380 people at a time. You can’t swim anymore.

I’ve been thinking about what the world will look like when the child who floated in the lagoon is an adult. Does he look at a vacation photo the same way people in their forties look at their childhood photos of people traveling in the back seat of a car without seat belts?

That it was strange that it was like that then, you could still swim in the lagoon. Or more sadly – that even back then there were places like that at all? And that our vacation was also part of the destruction.

A few years after taking the picture, I wondered where I would find a new paradise beach. The child replied that he would prefer to travel by train somewhere nearby. “We have way too many memories already,” he said.

I wish I could think the same.

The author is the editor of HS’s Monthly Supplement.