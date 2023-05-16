Column | 6 + 3 is a difficult equation

The adjustment goal highlighted as the Threshold question for participation in the board is justified from the point of view of reducing indebtedness. However, there are several reasons why it should not be interpreted literally.

“Now you have to forget the election promises.” This is how Rolf Kullberg, the CEO of the Bank of Finland, advised his friend Harri Holker (CEO) when President Mauno Koivisto appointed him to form the government in the spring of 1987.

However, as a man of honor, Holkeri could not follow the advice, and thus his government was driven to disaster. From the point of view of democracy, the puzzling lesson is that election promises should not always be kept.

Petteri Orpon (kok) participation in the board The adjustment of the public finances, i.e. the reduction of the deficit by six billion euros in this election term and three billion euros in the next term, has been repeatedly emphasized as the Threshold question. The goal is justified from the point of view of reducing indebtedness. However, there are several reasons why it should not be interpreted literally.

First, spending pressures like helping Ukraine must be accepted. Second, spending should be increased, for example, on education and improving access to mental health services. Investments support economic growth, albeit only after long delays. Thirdly, a challenging limitation has been set, according to which the tax rate may not increase. As budget manager Mika Niemelä states (HS 19.4.)the savings goal then requires cuts in both social and health spending and education, otherwise “that equation is practically impossible”.

The coalition has emphasized that adaptation can also take place with reforms that increase employment and structural changes that support growth. Labor shortage advocates reforms that increase labor supply. Still, it is difficult to identify reforms that, by increasing employment, would strengthen the public finances by billions. Cutting unemployment insurance is not enough, and the effects of other labor market reforms are a big question mark.

With reforms and investments can enhance the productivity of the public and private sectors and thus economic growth, but the effects are realized slowly. Investments and structural changes are even decisive in the long term, but during one election period their significance remains insignificant.

Much depends on the uncertain economic development. In conditions of strong growth, there are much better opportunities for significant adjustment than in a situation where the economy is already suffering from significantly increased interest rates and the weakening of household purchasing power.

“ Much depends on the uncertain economic development.

The current government may be shooting itself in the foot by limiting the work-related immigration that the economy needs, which, on the contrary, should be promoted. Slipping away from the goals of climate policy would also be a mistake, because in Antti Herlin’s words (HS 15.4.) it is better to be “more in the driver’s seat than in the seat of the fearful”. The green transition is a significant opportunity for Finnish business life. Questions of values ​​divide the parties forming the government badly.

Finland does not currently suffer from a self-feeding debt cycle, because the real interest rate on government bonds is negative, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that it will remain low in the future as well. The problem is the spending increases caused by the aging of the population, some of which would naturally be financed by taxation. It is morally problematic and financially disastrous if a correction is sought for spending cuts that destroy children’s future.

Instead of a sudden adjustment, one could hope for a parliamentary agreement like in Sweden that each government in turn contributes to reducing public debt. This would give the policy time and credibility.

Next the government’s line has a significant impact on whether Finland steers towards a path of sustainable adaptation or a cycle of stagnation.

It is likely and also desirable that the coalition interprets its election promise and the threshold question it sets creatively.

The author is a long-term economic influencer.