Column | 53 minutes of Netflix’s new documentary series made me consider losing weight

Column|A Netflix series about cheerleaders made me think about my body, and not in a good way. One would like to shout about the devourers of the series: Why can bodies still be prized in this way?

53 minutes. That’s how quickly the good feeling about one’s body and appearance starts to fall apart.

Added to Netflix’s summer offering in July America’s Sweethearts seemed attractive at first glance – and really terrifying.

The series follows the formation and course of the season of DCC, the cheerleading team of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys. In the episodes, we juice up with a drama-filled trial period, during which the team’s management prepares one perfect team from thousands of applicants.