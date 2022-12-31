Column | 15 years ago I came up with a TV series idea that everyone thought was crazy – Now it seems all too real

About 15 years ago, a scary thought came to mind: what if Russian gunmen started coming across the border, and a vague military conflict arose in Finland?

I guess it was summer 2007, when I came up with a fascinating idea for a TV series.

What if Finland were to go to war now?

It would start small: one weekend, a bunch of Finnish neo-Nazis would go by car to Vyborg. There they would beat the Russians and drag the Finnish flag into the vault of the Vyborg castle.

Russian patriotic young men would be outraged. They would come with guns after the Finnish fascists across the border by force. There would be more and more of them, and soon there would be Russian men armed with pickup trucks driving everywhere on the roads of Southeast Finland.

Russia would announce that it has nothing to do with the matter. The Finnish government would hesitate, but soon the reservists would have to be called to arms.

And now let’s get to the point:

In Finland, a situation would have arisen where people in the capital region watch on TV, when there is war in Southeast Finland. In the same way that we have watched many other wars, such as the breakup wars of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

But this war would be here.

It would not apply to all Finns. In Helsinki, you would order a special coffee in a cafe, but in Kouvola, which is blockaded by the Russians, the water and electricity would be cut off and the food would run out. In Kouvola, the situation would be followed like reality TV.

Still, some would have to go to war. How would an ambitious growth entrepreneur react when an army messenger brought him an enlistment order? Registration at the Santahamina garrison tonight at 9 p.m.

Transmitter my idea for my friend who was a producer in a big TV production company.

He was immediately excited.

Yle’s drama manager was also interested. A meeting was organized. The drama manager conceptualized: the series would consist of three one-hour episodes. They would be shown in the Monday night slot on three consecutive Mondays.

Next, they should be treated, accurate descriptions of the events.

Now I needed professional help, I wasn’t a TV scriptwriter but a journalist. I found a skilled film scriptwriter as my guide.

In 2022 war is near. Our eastern neighbor has attacked its western neighbor, came across the border with tanks and bombed cities.

At the end of the first decade of the 21st century, such a thing did not seem possible at all. Enlightened people said that global security threats are more important.

There were bad signs in the air in Russia. It was already challenging the argument. Less than a year after I had the idea, it invaded Georgia.

However, the thought of war seemed so impossible that the first hour-long episode of the script twisted the iron thread of how Finland could really get into a war with Russia. People are seen taking it in disbelief: it can’t be true. Or as one person says: “There is a fucking war in Finland.”

Nowadays, it would be enough if Russia had just invaded Finland at the beginning of the TV series. Everyone would believe.

When treatments and the first episode of the series had been written, nothing was heard from Yle.

There had been an organizational reform. The drama lead had changed.

Much later, Yle’s dramaturg gave an answer on the phone. Yle wouldn’t do this series, he said. The subject was too dark. People need to be given hope.

I was dismayed. Maybe that’s why I remember his reasoning: People need to be given hope.

On the other hand, Yle’s resistance was understandable. It was vulgar to imagine us going to war.

Of course, I myself was a member of the Paasikiven-Kekkonen line. My TV series idea pushed the taboo. It made a national nightmare come true, which one didn’t want to think about while awake.

I told my late father’s friend about the project Pekka. He was already ninety, a veteran of the Winter and Continuation War, an artillery captain. I told you that I have a great fictional idea: a real war will break out between Russia and Finland.

“Live, live as I imagine,” he said seriously.

I didn’t give up Neither Ylen nor Peka’s answer. I called Maikkari and Nelose and got the packages.

We decided to edit our material into a film. We got a grant. Time passed.

When the script was ready, I offered it again to Yle as a TV series.

It was already the autumn of 2014. Russia had started a vague war in Eastern Ukraine, which in the script was imagined in Southeast Finland.

I received very carefully formulated and instructive feedback from Yle.

The outbreak of war in present-day Finland is an interesting and arresting starting point for the dramafeedback began.

So the idea was good. But the execution was poor. Its faults were discussed for a long time and civilly.

It was time to give up. My project would become one of the hundreds and thousands of TV series that would never become anything.

In the script is a scene where a young engineer with a master’s degree and a corporal named Tuomas are in an apartment building in the suburb of Eskolanmäki in the isolated Kouvola. It’s the turn of the year. The house is on the front line and the exhausted Tuomas its last defenders.

From inside the cold apartment, Tuomas sees how the barrel of the Russian grenade machine gun turns towards the very apartment where he is. He realizes that soon the outer wall of the apartment will tear into pieces. Tuomas starts to cry.

That scene was never made and is no longer needed. History passed it by.

Now we see with our own eyes how the same thing happens every day, and it is not fiction.