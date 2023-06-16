Column | 1,492 prisoners and now Jauhen

Propaganda puts people in strange compartments. This has happened with the Russian war of aggression, for example, to thousands of ordinary Belarusians.

I got it a somewhat mystical comic book from my friend An Empty City (Empty City). It is your own edition, made by Sanni D., who fled the dictatorship from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to Helsinki in June 2021.

I don’t know who Sanni D is, because he doesn’t reveal his identity, but the cartoon is the work of a professional. Sanni D describes the feeling of emptiness of a political refugee in a strange country and strange city.

Helsinki does not – to be honest – appear cheerful and approachable in Sanni D’s eyes. On the other hand, the work is not about Helsinki. The city is just a stage through which Sanni D describes the anxiety of a political refugee who has left his homeland.

The Great War the fog covers millions of human stories.

Many view Belarusians collectively as enemies of the West, because the Belarusian dictatorship has sided with Russia in the war against Ukraine.

However, collective judgment is a bad illusion. Lumping millions of individuals into a certain stereotype based on ethnicity or culture is as meaningful as thinking that every one of the 5.5 million Finns really resembles the main character of Aki Kaurismäki.

Belarusians have a grudge against the fact that a large number of them have done their part to end the dictatorship.

In August 2020, a period of several months of large-scale demonstrations began in the cities of Belarus. At its peak, there were two hundred thousand demonstrators on the streets of Minsk alone, whose goal was to overthrow the dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko had just cheated himself into an extension in the elections.

It was cruel that the popular uprising failed.

On Wednesday of this week, June 14, 2023, there were 1,493 political prisoners in Belarus, according to the human rights organization Viasna. I repeat: 1,493. In a country with a smaller population than Sweden.

Belarus the most recent political prisoner is from May 2023. Jauhen Chihanau, a 40-year-old IT professional who lived in Italy, was imprisoned in Minsk when he traveled to visit his home country.

He is accused of insulting the president.

Let’s not forget Jauhen and the country’s 1,942 other political prisoners. Each of our forgetfulness is a small victory for the Kremlin.

