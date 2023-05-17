This Wednesday the match between the Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy on one more date of the MLS.
Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s team is experiencing a difficult moment, since they are in the penultimate place in the Western Conference with 9 points.
For its part, the Columbus Crew ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15 points, and in their most recent match they drew 2-2 against Orlando City.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J.Bond
Defenses: M. Cáceres, Calegari, J. Neal, J. Aude
Media: T. Boyd, M. Delgado, G. Brugman, J. Rodríguez
Forwards: Riqui Puig and Javier Hernandez.
Goalie: P.Schulle
Defenses: S. Moreira, P. Quinton, G. Vallecilla
Media: D. Nagbe, A. Morris, Y. Yeboah, M. Farsi
Forwards: C. Hernandez, J. Russell-Rowe, and A. Matan.
Columbus 0-1 LA Galaxy.
