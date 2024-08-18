Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will face each other in the semi-finals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. This duel involves two of the best teams in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the moment, so a power-to-power duel is expected.
Here’s what you need to know about Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: To be defined
Stadium: To be defined
Date: August 20th
Schedule: To be defined
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New York City
|
1-1 (4-3, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Inter Miami
|
3-2 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Sporting KC
|
4-0 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Aston Villa
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Atlanta United
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Mazatlan FC
|
1-1 (4-3, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Cincinnati
|
4-2 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Montreal
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Blue Cross
|
1-1 (5-3, penalties) D
|
Leagues CUP
|
Charlotte FC
|
1-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
Columbus Crew qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 Leagues CUP after beating New York City on penalties. It should be noted that Columbus Crew has only played three matches in the current Leagues CUP. This is because, as the current MLS champion, it did not need to play the group stage.
Philadelphia Union played with a numerical disadvantage from the forty-fifth minute. Despite this, they took the lead on the scoreboard, and although Mazatlán later tied the score, they were convincing in a penalty shootout and thus qualified for the semi-finals of a tournament that has been a great success for the MLS clubs.
Columbus Crew: N. Hagen, S. Moreira, R. Camacho, M. Amundsen, M. Farsi, D. Nagbe, S. Zawadzki, M. Arfsten, C. Ramírez, J. Hernández, D. Rossi.
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Olivier Mbaizo, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; José Martínez; Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya; Daniel Gazdag Chris Donovan, Samuel Adeniran
Both teams are coming into this stage in almost identical circumstances. They tied 1-1 after ninety minutes, and in a penalty shootout they defeated their opponents 4-3. They know each other quite well, so a close game is expected. It looks like a 1-1 in regular time, and Columbus Crew advances on penalties.
