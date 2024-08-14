The reigning Major League Soccer champion advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after eliminating the champion of the previous edition Inter Miami by 3-2 and therefore will face the New York City FC from Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
The Crew earned their ticket to the next round after beating the team 3-2. Gerardo Martino with goals from Christian Ramirez and Diego Rossi (2); for its part, the New York team defeated Tigres UANL 2-1.
Below, we leave you with all the information you need to know before this match between American clubs.
City: Columbus, Ohio, United States
Stadium: Lower.com Field
Date: August 17th
Schedule: 16:00 hours
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Inter Miami
|
3-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Sporting KC
|
4-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Aston Villa
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Atlanta United
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Charlotte FC
|
1-1 E
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tigres UANL
|
1-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
New England Revolution
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Cincinnati
|
4-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Querétaro
|
0-0 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Orlando City
|
1-1 E
|
MLS
The MLS champion defeated the 2023 Leagues Cup champion, without Lionel Messi on the field, The Crew managed to defeat the Herons’ team 3-2 at home.
New York City pulled off a surprise victory over the San Nicolás de los Garza team and took advantage of the opportunity to mock the Mexican team on social media.
Columbus Crew: Nicholas Hagen; Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko; Maximilian Arfsten, Sean Zawadzki, Darlington Nagbe, DeJuan Jones; Dylan Chambost, Diego Rossi; Juan Hernandez
NYC FC: Matt Freese; Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Strahinja Tanasijević, Christian McFarlane; Keaton Parks, James Sands, Hannes Wolf, Maximiliano Morález, Santiago Rodríguez, Alonso Martínez
Columbus Crew 3-2 NYC FC
