The great of the MLS Cup: Columbus Crew against the current champion Los Angeles FC. The meeting will take place next Saturday, December 8 at the Lower.com Field to find out if LAFC achieves the desired two-time championship or The Crew takes the title from them to show that they are the best team in the Major League Soccer.
To reach this stage, the Los Angeles team had to defeat in the grand final of the Western Conference to the Houston Dynamo. In the Mexican duel, which he had as the captain Carlos candle and also the captain Hector Herrerathe first emerged victorious hoping to further enlarge his legend with the Black & Gold. The victory of the team led by the coach Steve Cherundolo The score was 2-0 thanks to a goal from Ryan Hollingshead and an own goal from the Argentine Franco Escobarin order to reign again in the Western Conference.
On the other hand, those from Ohio got rid of the champion of the Supporters’ Shield 2023, FC Cincinnati. Despite their great campaign where they added 69 units, The Orange and Blue could not against the third place of the Eastern Conferencewhich came back 2-3 in extra time. Brandon Vazquez and the Argentine Luciano Acosta They had the French guys on the ropes Wilfried Nancy having scored in the first half, but in the second half came an own goal from the Jamaican Alvas Powell and a bit of Uruguayan Diego Rossi to send to the extension. Already at minute 114, the Colombian-American Christian Ramirez gave glory to Massive.
When? Saturday, December 9
Place: Columbus, Ohio
Stadium: Lower.com Field
Schedule: 3:00 p.m. (Mexico), 4:00 p.m. (ET)
Channel: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS
streaming: Apple TV free
With a new final on the horizon, the issue of the renewal of Carlos candle with the team is still relevant. Therefore, the technician Steve Cherundolo He confessed that he is delighted with the quality of the Bombardier, but when questioned about his continuity, he preferred to wait for what happens between the club and the Los Angeles captain.
“I love working with Carlos, he is a great person, every day it is a joy to see him, his left foot, in games and training, is special. But that’s between him and LAFC, I’m going to find out what happens next January 13 when we return to training.”said the helmsman.
In addition to this, the coach considered that the year of LAFC It has been a success, so if he does not win the title he would be satisfied with his 2023.
“It’s absolutely a successful season, playing at this level all year, and yes, we had a dip over the summer due to injuries and fatigue, but it’s totally acceptable and expected. Yes, it is already a success, but obviously this group is not satisfied with that and we want more.”he finished.
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau
Defenses: Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Diego Palacios
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tilman, Ilie Sánchez
Forwards: Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera, Carlos Vela
Substitutes: Nathan Ordaz, Sergi Palencia, Mateusz Bogusz, Aaron Long, Stipe Biuk, Denil Maldonado, Mario González, John McCarthy, Filip Krastev
The yellow team is looking for its third title of the MLS Cup, something that no other team has so far. If achieved, The gang would establish itself alone in said club position with three absolute titles, so it would only be behind the D.C. United who has four and Los Angeles Galaxy who has five. This is the fourth final that the Ohio team will play, remembering that they lost the 2015 final when they fell to the Portland Timbers.
Goalie: Patrick Schulte
Defenses: Rudy Camacho, Malte Amudsen, Steven Moreira
Midfielders: Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Yaw Yeboah, Mohamed Farsi
Forwards: Diego Rossi, Alexandru Matan, Cucho Hernández
Substitutes: Yevhen Cheberko, Christian Ramírez, Sean Zawadzki, Julian Gressel, Kevin Molino, Evan Bush, Maximilian Arfsten, Jimmy Medranda, Jacen Russell-Rowe
Columbus Crew 2-1 LAFC
