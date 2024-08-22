Next Sunday, August 25, 2024, we will know the champion of the Leagues CUP 2024. The final will be played by LAFC and Columbus Crew, both teams belonging to the MLSLAFC reached this stage after beating Colorado Rapids 4-0, while Columbus defeated Philadelphia Union 3-1.
In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the exciting Leagues CUP 2024 final. How to watch the match? Possible lineups, prediction and more.
City: Columbus, Ohio
Stadium: Lower.com Field
Date: August 25th
Schedule: To be defined
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Philadelphia Union
|
3-1 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
NYC FC
|
1-1 (4-3, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Inter Miami
|
3-2 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Sporting KC
|
4-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Aston Villa
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Colorado Rapids
|
4-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Seattle Sounders
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
SJ Earthquakes
|
4-1 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Austin FC
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Whitecaps
|
2-2 (4-2, penalties) D
|
Leagues CUP
Columbus Crew went from being almost eliminated against the Leagues CUP champion: Inter Miami, to reaching the final for the binational championship, after beating the Philadelphia Union 3-1 in the semifinals.
LAFC is going through a great moment in the Leagues CUP 2024. They have scored thirteen goals in their last four games and have only conceded one. They beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in the semifinals and are emerging as favorites to win the trophy.
LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long; Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sanchez, Eduard Atuesta, Ryan Hollingshead, Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga
Columbus Crew: Columbus Crew: Nicholas Hagen; Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko; Maximilian Arfsten, Sean Zawadzki, Darlington Nagbe, DeJuan Jones; Dylan Chambost, Diego Rossi; Juan Hernandez
Considering LAFC’s good form, in 90 minutes we think they’re the favourites to win the title. However, it looks like it’s going to be a tight game, so the likely result would be 1-0.
