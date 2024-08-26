Columbus.- The Columbus Crew were crowned Leagues Cup champions after beating Los Angeles FC in the Final.

An extraordinary performance by striker Camilo Hernández and his double helped Columbus beat the Los Angeles team 3-1 at Lower Field.

“Cucho” opened the scoring with a header at the end of the first half. LAFC responded in the 57th minute with a goal from Frenchman Olivier Giroud, who rose into the air to finish and beat the opponent’s net.

But Columbus’ slight dominance throughout the match was reflected in the extra time, when Hernández appeared again to put the championship back on track, at 90+2′.

With his brace, the Colombian striker reached 18 goals so far in 2024 and continues to position himself as one of the main figures of today in the MLS. Two minutes later and with the Los Angeles team already exhausted, Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the final 3-1, taking advantage of an assist from “Cucho” himself. Although LAFC arrived at the Final as the favorite to take the title, Columbus ultimately won this new edition of the Leagues Cup.

THEY TAKE THE THIRD PLACE

In an exciting match that was decided on penalties, the Colorado Rapids defeated the Philadelphia Union to take third place in the Leagues Cup and the last ticket to the next Concachampions.

Regular time ended in a 2-2 draw, and Colorado subsequently won 3-1 from the penalty spot.