The president of Columbia University’s Minouche Shafik resigned from her position on Wednesday months after student protestswhich broke out at this American think tank over the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shafik announced his resignation, effective immediately, through a letter published on the university’s website and in which He acknowledged that the protests that occurred on the campus of this prestigious New York center were a factor that influenced his decision.

“This has been a period of turmoil, where it has been difficult to overcome divergent viewpoints in our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as well as others in our community,” acknowledged the head of the university, who had assumed her position in July of last year.

Minouche Shafik will now go to the United Kingdom. Photo:AFP

Shafik added that he took advantage of the summer months to reflect and He ultimately decided to step aside, in order to allow the university to “overcome the challenges that lie ahead.”

“I am making this announcement now so that there can be new leadership before the new term begins,” said the now former head of the university, who after assuming office became the first female president of this institution.

Shafik’s announcement comes less than three weeks before the start of the next academic year and after a peaceful summer on campus.

With his resignation, Shafik becomes the third president of an Ivy League university to resign following protests related to the war between Israel and Hamas. and who were called to testify before the US Congress.

Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

The minister said her next career move will take her to the United Kingdom, where she will lead an effort by the foreign secretary’s office to review the government’s approach to international development.

Shortly after the outbreak of war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, Several protests, mostly pro-Palestinian, took place on American universities, leading to arrests. Some demonstrations even took place during graduation ceremonies at the end of the academic year.

Shafik’s announcement comes shortly after three deans at the university resigned following the dissemination of a chain of messages on anti-Semitism.