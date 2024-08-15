Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned after protests over the war between Israel and Hamas have divided the New York university. Shafik herself announced the news in a letter sent to the Columbia community on Wednesday. An Egyptian-born economist and former high-ranking official at the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of England, as well as a former president of the London School of Economics, Shafik He faced pressure and controversy over his handling of Columbia campus encampments protesting the war between Israel and Hamas.. In particular, she has come under fire for authorizing arrests on campus and for her testimony to the House Education Committee about the university’s handling of anti-Semitism. Shafik is the third Ivy League president to resign following the backlash to his testimony before Congress earlier this year about alleged anti-Semitism on campus.. The protests at Columbia and elsewhere have, by many accounts, descended into anti-Semitism and intimidation, culminating in several university presidents — including Shafik — testifying before Congress about their failure to adequately protect Jewish students. The protesters, many of them Jewish, said the demonstrators’ anti-Israel views were being confused with anti-Semitism.. They also said that allegations of individual hate incidents were being used to distract calls for a ceasefire amid rising civilian deaths.



Intifada Columbia: University occupied Francesco Semprini April 30, 2024



(reuters)

In his letter, he cited the progress made during his tenure, but said it was “also a time of turmoil where it was difficult to overcome divergent opinions in our community.” “This period has had a significant impact on my family, as well as others in our community,” Shafik said. in the letter. “Over the summer, I have reflected and decided that my departure at this point would allow Columbia to better meet the challenges ahead.”