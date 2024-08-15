Departure comes months after pro-Palestine protests; Minouche Shafik says protests took “a considerable toll” on her family

Columbia University in the USA, he said on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) that Minouche Shafik resigned from the position of president of the educational institution. In a note, (fullin English – PDF – 718 kB), the university stated “to accept with regret” Minouche’s decision and announced that Katrina Armstrongexecutive director of Irving Medical Centerlinked to the entity, will be the interim president.

Minouche’s departure comes months after Columbia University was the scene of pro-Palestine demonstrations. The institution was one of the first to register protests and encampments in the US. Protesters even invaded a building and the police had to be called more than once. In a letter (fullin English – PDF – 85 kB), Minouche spoke of “period of turbulence” in which “it was difficult to overcome divergent views” in the academic community.

“This period took a considerable toll on my family, as well as others in our community. During the summer [no hemisfério Norte], I was able to reflect and decided that my departure at this time would allow Columbia to better navigate future challenges.”, declared Minouche.

“I am committed to working with the Interim President to ensure an orderly transition.”, he added.

Minouche said that “tension, division and politicization” invaded the campus from university in the last year.”I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion.”, he stated.

“It has been distressing – for the community, for me as president and on a personal level – to have myself, colleagues and students subjected to threats and abuse.”, he added.