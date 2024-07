Anti-Israel camp on the campus of Columbia University in New York in May | Photo: EFE/Ángel Colmenares/Archive

Columbia University, located in New York and where anti-Israel protests were held between April and June this year, reported on Monday (8) that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on indefinite leave due to text messages with anti-Semitic content.

According to the Associated Press, the measure was announced in a letter released by the university’s president, Minouche Shafik, and its rector Angela Olinto, who also promised to implement an anti-Semitism and anti-discrimination training program for faculty, staff and students when classes return in the fall in the northern hemisphere (spring in Brazil).

“This incident revealed behaviors and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also played disturbingly on old tropes [figuras de linguagem] anti-Semites,” Shafik wrote in the letter.

“Whether intentional or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply disturbing,” the president said.

The university did not name the administrators who were disciplined, but the AP reported that they had already been removed in June after a report by the conservative website Free Beacon published screenshots of text messages from Columbia administrators during a May 31 panel discussion titled “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future.”

According to this report, at the event, Columbia administrators exchanged messages mocking the speakers: in one, they said that Jewish professionals at the university were “exploiting” the anti-Israel protests for their “fundraising potential.” They also used vomit emojis to describe an article on anti-Semitism written by the campus rabbi.