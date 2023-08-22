Laguna Seca: a family history

While waiting for IndyCar to return to the track at the Madison oval for the third to last round of the 2023 season, the team Andretti Autosport surprised fans of the stars and stripes top division with the presentation of a new and spectacular livery linked to the past of this competition. In this case, on the occasion of the last round of the championship a dry lagoon, Colton Hertha he will dispute the weekend on the famous Californian circuit with a car with colors very similar to that of the single-seater with which his father Bryan earned the first of his two career victories. In the 1998again at Laguna Seca, Herta Senior crossed the finish line first at the wheel of the Team Rahal in the then CART championship, now called IndyCar. In that event, in which the American also prevailed in qualifying, the #8 won ahead of Alessandro Zanardi (protagonist of a famous overtaking two years earlier at the ‘Corkscrew’) with a car mainly black and whitebut with traits yellow and red of the main sponsor Shell.

Colton Herta’s reaction

The Northern Irish oil company, to date, is not the main sponsor of the Andretti team, but the car that will field the team for Colton Herta will still be aesthetically very similar to that of the 23-year-old’s father, with enthusiasts who will therefore be able to ‘relive’ some memories dating back 25 years ago: “For me, having been able to do what I love all my life and now seeing Colton doing it through the Andretti team makes me feel like a very lucky person. – he has declared Bryan Herthastrategist of Andretti Autosport – it’s great to be able to do these amazing and fun things that connect us and have meaning to us. I don’t know how else to say this other than that I am fully aware that these experiences are once in a lifetime, and I am very grateful for them.”. To follow, however, the comment of his son: “My father and I have many special memories in Laguna Seca – he added – the Gainbridge livery it’s a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my father’s victory. I can’t wait to show it to our fans in a few weeks.”

Past and present: McLaren’s precedent

The special liveries that recall the past are quite rare to see in IndyCar, even if, just this year, there had already been a similar episode in the 500 Miles of Indianapolis: the McLaren, to celebrate its 60 years of history, had in fact participated in the historic race with three cars with all different colors, but inspired by the successes achieved by the Woking team in the main world championships. In that case, O’Ward competed in the event with a single-seater with a livery similar to the F1 GTR, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, while Rosenqvist represented the history of the British company in Formula 1 with colors that recalled the MP4/2 , winner of the 1984 Monaco GP. Finally, Rossi completed the McLaren line-up with a livery inspired by the M16C, winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 1974.