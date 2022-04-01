The Colsanitas Cup, the WTA 250 tournament in Bogotá, will celebrate its 29th edition from this Saturday to Sunday, April 10, at the Country Club, in the north of the Colombian capital.

The six ‘top 100’ of the Colsanitas Cup

Osorio, current Cup champion. Photo: Colsanitas Cup Press

This weekend the matches of the qualifying phase of the tournament will take place. Main draw games will start on Monday. Waiting to find out which tennis players go to the final stagethe Cup has six permanent players who are among the hundred best in the world: Camila Osorio (Colombia, 34), Beatriz Haddad-Maia (Brazil, 62), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia, 92), Rebecca Peterson (Sweden, 79 ), Panna Udvardy (Hungary, 83) and Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic, 83).

Camila Osorio, from Cucuta, defending champion, arrives in Bogotá as the big favorite after reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Guadalajara and playing the final of the WTA 250 in Monterrey, both in Mexico. Although, in recent weeks, the number one racket in national tennis withdrew injured from the Indian Wells tournament and canceled her participation in the Miami Masters 1,000, Osorio has said that he has no physical problems and will be fully fit for the Colsanitas Cup.

Meanwhile, Haddad-Maia is also having a good time, since last January she was a finalist in the Australian Open doubles tournament along with Kazakh Anna Danilina; she also has the titles of that modality in the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament in Bogotá.

For its part, Sweden’s Peterson, winner of the WTA 250 in Tianjin and Nanchang in China, will play the Colsanitas Cup for the second time. In 2016 she reached the second round.

The Hungarian Udvardy returns to South America after winning the ITF W25 in Rio do Sul and the ITF W60 Brasilia in Brazil in 2021. The Czech Bouzkova comes from reaching the final of the WTA in Guadalajara and the Slovakian Schmiedlova arrives after saying goodbye in the first round of the WTA 150 in Marbella (Spain).

*With information from the tournament press office