The Colsanitas Cup is back. In the midst of a women's circuit marked by European dominance and the emergence of a brilliant American generation, in which the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia stands out as the South American contribution to the top 15 in the world, the holding of the only WTA tournament in the region will always be a cause for celebration.

This weekend, along with the elimination of the Colombian youth teams in the qualifying round, the draw for the main draw of the 250 competition in Bogotá took place, which will celebrate its 31st edition.

In it fixture it was stipulated that Camila Osorio— who last year did not play in the tournament due to injury, in 2022 she fell in the semifinals amid muscle problems and in 2021 took the trophy — will face one of the players from the qualywhich was still disputed at the time of writing this article.

Osorio (90th in the WTA ranking) has just been eliminated in the second games of the Indian Wells and WTA Miami qualifying draws. The Cucuteña, who no longer works alongside the Spanish Ana Alcázar—leader of her process at the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat, in Spain—would face in a second round the winner of the duel between the Italian Lucrezia Stefanini (153) and a player from the qualy.

In the same part of the table, Colombia's other main card appears: Emiliana Arango. The Antioquian (123), who has just lost against the Canadian Leylah Fernández in the WTA in Miami, will face the Argentine in her debut this year Julia Riera (119), whom he already knew how to beat a year ago in the second round of the W25 in Mosquera.

If she wins her first game, Arango will face the winner of the key made up of the German in the second round. Tatjana Maria (two-time tournament champion) and the Hungarian Anna Bondar (110). If they win in that hypothetical second outing, Arango and Osorio would meet in the quarterfinals.

For her part, in the upper part of the painting, the Antioquia Yuliana Monroy she will face the British Francesca Jones; the savannahlongguera Mariana Higuita She will face the Mexican Renata Zarazua; and the bogotana Valentina Medioreal will play vs. the Russian Kamila Rajímova.

This is how the Colsanitas Zurich 2024 Cup draw looked like

