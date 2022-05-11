When Juventus decided to close with Paulo Dybala, they declared that they were ready for a new chapter for all that the Argentine meant: a valuable player, number 10 and a symbolic man. But this does not mean that the new Dybala in the Juve project has the role of him and even less the characteristics of him. The post-Dybala has already been sewn on Dusan Vlahovic since January, who arrived with such an eloquent deployment of resources that he alone is worth the investiture as the new Juventus frontman to come. But already in the statements at the time it was clear that the reconstruction would continue on the summer market and now the orientation is defined: the new Vlahovic, the top player for the next evolutionary leap, will arrive in midfield. Where the dream has become an objective. And he has an antique flavor: Paul Pogba.