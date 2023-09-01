The grenade club at the end of the market gives Juric the bomber he wanted. Duvan, who passed his medical in the morning, arrives on loan with the right to buy, which may become an obligation to achieve certain sporting goals

Mario Pagliara

Urbano Cairo’s Torino scored the super coup to close the transfer market: shortly after 4 pm, Duvan Zapata became the new center forward for Juric’s team. Jersey number 91, the medical tests passed in the morning, then around 16 the first time of the Colombian attacker in Philadelphia, in the home of the Invincibles. The welcome from Juric, the embrace with his new companions and also the first crowd bath with chants and clapping of almost four hundred fans who were there to welcome him. Yes, the Zapata-mania has already broken out in Turin: one of the strongest center forwards in the Italian championship has arrived in the granata. See also Gazzetta TV: the latest video news from the world of sport

The formula — The president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, wanted to give himself and the fans this super signing, at the end of a top-level signing campaign, which only yesterday had registered the arrivals of defender Sazonov and winger Soppy. Among other things, the purchase of Zapata takes place just before the eighteen-year anniversary of Urbano Cairo’s granata presidency, which will fall tomorrow. The highlight of the transfer market was served a few hours after the official closing of the summer transfer market: Zapata arrives from Atalanta with the loan formula with the right to buy, which can become an obligation to achieve certain sporting goals. Global operation around ten million, while for Zapata there is a very rich three-year contract. Yesterday, in the night, the president Cairo with the technical director Davide Vagnati closed the deal after a long and insistent courtship together with Fernando Villarreal, Dusan’s agent. “Torino is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Atalanta – on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024, with option rights and/or redemption obligations, in the latter case upon the occurrence of certain conditions – the player’s sporting performances Duván Zapata”, reads the note from the grenade company. See also 'The fans love Luis Díaz': veteran reveals Liverpool's intimacy

Win now — Zapata thus said goodbye to Atalanta where he has lived for the last five seasons. Turin gives Juric a center forward with 109 goals in Serie A in 284 appearances, a total of 117 goals in 341 games played in Italian football. One of the strongest centre-forwards in Serie A. Zapata landed in Turin with a smile, full of energy and has already promised: “Now we’ll win our first match in Serie A right away – referring to Sunday’s Torino-Cagliari -. The club The fans have shown me great affection right from the start, and I’m very happy to be in Turin. Cairo, whom I thank, so that I could get here”. In 48 hours there is Turin-Cagliari, with Sanabria injured, Zapata could also start immediately. Why not?