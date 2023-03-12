Colpaccio of Entella, which passes to Mapei-Città del Tricolore in the clash at the top of group B in front of over nine thousand spectators: Reggiana (1-0) slipped in the left-handed free-kick from Favale who – thanks to a deviation – mocked halfway through second half Venturi breaking the balance. It’s an away success that has even more value because it arrived outnumbered, given that Gaston Ramirez had already left Entella in ten players at the end of the first half, getting a double yellow card in the space of a few minutes. Now the points lead for Aimo Diana’s team are only three with seven matches remaining, with the Ligurians ahead in direct matches. Entella – without coach Volpe, who was expelled – will be guests of Cesena on Tuesday midweek, who have not won in four games and are eating their hands for not having shortened the lead. In fact, only one draw (1-1) arrived in Gubbio for Mimmo Toscano’s team (he too was sent off, together with Alexis Ferrante and the Umbrian Bontà), ahead in the first half with Bumbu but joined in full recovery by Di Stefano on header from a corner.

The others

—

At the foot of the podium, Ancona – fourth in the standings – convinces that they knock San Donato Tavarnelle (3-0 at Del Conero) interrupting their streak of six games without losing: Di Massimo scored from the penalty spot, Petrella (2-0 Tuscan pole of Bovolon) and Melchiorri, who has scored six goals in eight appearances since arriving from Perugia in January. Immediately behind, solidly in the playoff zone, is Dal Canto’s Carrarese – with their seventh consecutive useful result – back with one point (0-0) from the insidious away game on the Fermana field. Siena hadn’t won for seven rounds, which instead smiled again by scoring a clear 4-0 against Vis Pesaro: Disanto scored from a free-kick, then the regenerated Paloschi, Collodel and Raimo (two goals in each half). Rimini and Pontedera (1-1) move the standings while remaining in the playoff area: host advantage with the former Nicastro who was also denied the double by Zaccagno, from the head of Michele Vano arrives the Rimini peer at half an hour of the second half. Lucchese regained success, passing to Alessandria (1-0) thanks to Rizzo Pinna. For the grays – third from last – a bad knockout, because behind them both Montevarchi win and recover ground (1-0 against Torres with Italeng, first success of 2023), and Imolese who return with from Olbia with three points won in comeback (Faggi and D’Auria responded to Dessena in the second half). At the moment Recanatese would be out of trouble (plus five in the playouts), after the three precious points (1-0, Edoardo Ferrante) remedied on the Fiorenzuola field.