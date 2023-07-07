Do you have a great exploratory vein within you, are you looking for fantastic adventures, but you can never find a group of friends to follow you? Don’t worry because today we’re talking about an RPG that will revolutionize your evenings. We are talking about Colostlea TTRPG extension which has the particularity of being able to be played even alonewithout losing any fun or immersion.

Colostle’s world

Your adventure will take place in Colostellum, a huge castle (would you have guessed that?) of boundless dimensions. The peculiarity of this building is in fact that each room (or rather, Earth room) that composes it is lost as far as the eye can see in any direction: you will find some that host entire mountain ranges, others with a boundless ocean inside them, and still others with entire kingdoms that fill them. Not even the ceiling will be visible, with starry vaults covering it at night, or lost in the classic blue sky during the day (it might remind you Sword Art Online ed).

In addition to humans and various animals, another type of creature (or perhaps it should be better to say construct) inhabits the various Terrastanze. We are talking about Towers, huge mechanical golems that could end your journey very quickly, so pay particular attention when you encounter one. Although, to be honest, the risk of facing these enemies it could also come in very handy (but we’ll talk about this later in the article).

Also there is a rumor about this place: it is said that no adventurer has ever reached the Summit (the highest part of Colostello), but it is believed that the panorama from up there can reveal a lot about the true nature of this world, as well as showing objects and wonders never seen before. Let this be the way to start unravel the tangle of mysteries that surrounds Colostello and who lives there?

Watchwords: simplicity and creativity

One of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about Colostle it’s his ability to create a massive adventure out of a few simple requirements. Firstly, as we have already mentioned, you can also play it alone, creating your own personal journey of exploration of this fantastic world. All you need is to have it available paper, quill And a deck of cards from poker. In fact another peculiarity of this TTRPG is the total lack of dicethe cards will decide your fate as will the various encounters you will face.

Furthermore, each character you create will only need four distinctive traits: a Calladispositionone Class it’s a’Weapon. There Call of your pg will be the reason that drives it adventure, perhaps a desire for discovery, a motive for revenge, or a search for a particular object. while thedisposition will serve to define his characterto decide how he will move in the world and how he will react to everything that happens to him.

Classes and particularities

As for the Weapon to use, the choice is extremely free – although it would be much more immersive to obviously choose something that blends well with the medieval fantasy background of the game – in fact the combat system is very simple and more based on one narrative style rather than mechanical. For the class instead you will have four possible choices at your disposal: Brandier, tamer, Driver tower And Enchanter. Each of these will simply have two stats: Exploration And Combatwhich define your character’s capabilities in the two fields.

Tower Wielders are usually very robust warriors, who have implanted one – or more – mechanical arms extracted from Torri which they defeated. This arm is extremely comfortable in combat, or perhaps for moving in dangerous and difficult places. The Tamers, on the other hand, have a small rook as a companion or familiar, who follows them and obeys their orders. These “Torrini” are obtained by defeating the Towers, finding them in the nucleus where they reside.

The Guidatorre are the creators of this world, in fact they ride on a particular contraption made with parts of a tower. Their vehicle can come in a variety of shapes and functions, making this class extremely useful for exploration. The Enchanters eventually use their understanding of the patterns in which the stones and crystals of the Towers are arranged to perform rituals to forge a helmet from their core. Once worn, they gain the spell-like abilities of the Tower they came from the components. This class has truly incredible offensive capability.

In conclusion

So let’s try to sum up and give an overall judgment to this GDR. Colostle it is a very interesting title, which places the player in a fantastic world, so simple from a structural point of view, when incredibly vast and expandable. You will always have the opportunity to experience different adventures, without ever having to feel too anchored to too rigid mechanics or rules that could limit your creativity.

Furthermore, this simplicity is reflected above all in the creation of the character, giving much more space to the narrative part of adventure rather than that of strict regulation. A novice player might find himself a bit lost by this “absence” of rigid mechanics, but, quoting the same author, take Colostle as a writing exercise and allow your imagination to roam free in the Terrestanze del Colostello!