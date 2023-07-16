In the late afternoon of yesterday, 15 July 2023, around 6 pm, another tourist, a 17-year-old German student, accompanied by a teacher, was reported by the Carabinieri of the Piazza Venezia Command for disfiguring the Colosseum.

The Carabinieri, at the request of the “Parco Archeologico del Colosseo” supervisory staff, intervened, denouncing and administratively sanctioning the 17-year-old German tourist who had been surprised and stopped shortly before while scratching on a wall on the ground floor of the monument, deteriorating a part of the brick. This is the third case in a few weeks.