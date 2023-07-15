Colosseum, 17-year-old Swiss carves her initials: reported

Another scar at the Colosseum. A 17-year-old tourist was caught carving her name on Rome’s most famous monument.

The girl, a Swiss citizen on vacation with her family, will have to answer for the crime of “defacement and deterioration of cultural assets” and for having violated the urban police regulation regarding the “prohibition of smearing, drawing, engraving or compromising the artistic heritage, historic and monumental city”.

A tour guide saw her engraving her name on the base of the Flavian Amphitheater, who alerted the surveillance of the Colosseum Archaeological Park. In her turn, she called the carabinieri, who took her to the headquarters in Piazza Venezia.

This is the second act of vandalism at the Colosseum in a few weeks after that of the British tourist Ivan Danailov, immortalized in a video while he engraved the words ‘Ivan + Hayley’ on a wall of the amphitheater. The 31-year-old then apologized to the Rome prosecutor’s office and to the mayor of the city, Roberto Gualtieri.

“I admit with deep embarrassment that only after what happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument,” he wrote in a letter.