NY. There could be a new contender for the title of heaviest animal that ever lived on Earth. The current blue whale has held that title for a long time, but scientists discovered in Peru a giant fossil that could displace it.

The researchers described the species, called Perucetus colossus, or “Peruvian colossal whale”, in the magazine Nature posted yesterday. Each vertebra weighs more than 100 kilos and the ribs are 1.4 meters long.

“It’s exciting to see an animal that is so gigantic and unlike anything we know of,” said Hans Thewissen, a paleontologist at Northeastern Ohio Medical University who was not involved in the research.

The bones were discovered more than a decade ago by Mario Urbina, of the Natural History Museum of the University of San Marcos, in Lima. It took an international team years to excavate them from a steep rocky slope in the Ica desert, a region of Peru that in ancient times was covered by water and known for its abundance of marine fossils. 13 vertebrae, four ribs and one hip bone were obtained.

The huge remains, from 39 million years ago, “are unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said study author Alberto Collareta, a paleontologist at the University of Pisa in Italy.

The scientists studied the surface of the bones with 3D scanners and trepanned them to get a look inside. They used the incomplete skeleton to calculate the whale’s dimensions and weight, comparing it to modern marine mammals, said Eli Amson, another study author and a paleontologist at the State Museum of Natural Sciences in Stuttgart, Germany.

They estimated that the ancient giant weighed between 85 and 430 tons. The largest blue whales weigh around 180 tons. The body was about 20 meters long. Blue cetaceans can be larger: some 30 meters.

This means that the recently discovered cetacean is “possibly the heaviest animal of all time,” Collareta said, but “probably not the largest.”

It is heavier than the blue whale because its bones are denser, Amson pointed out. This last characteristic suggests that it spent time in coastal waters. Other inhabitants of those areas, such as manatees, have heavy bones that help keep them close to the seabed.

Without the skull, it’s hard to know what the whale ate to maintain such a body, Amson said.

Possibly, P. colossus it scavenged for food on the seabed or consumed tons of krill and other tiny creatures.

However, “I wouldn’t be surprised if this animal had fed in a totally different way that we can’t even imagine,” Thewissen concluded.