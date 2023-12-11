Cygnus Entertainment has released a trailer showing the improvements of version 2.0 of the adventure Colossal Cave launched at the beginning of the year with quite a few obvious problems and flaws, but now looking for redemption with a substantial free update.

The trailer

Roberta Williams had announced version 2.0 of Colossal Games a few days ago, talking about how its development studio worked on the game for eight months after its launch, which took place in January 2023, to accommodate all the comments received, both negative and the positive ones.

The goal was to improve the playability and graphics of Colossal Cave, bringing improvements to virtually every aspect of the game.

The characteristics of version 2.0 are:

– Improved graphics, including higher resolution textures, an improved lighting system, many added effects and more.

– Added the sound of the protagonist's footsteps as he crosses the cave.

– Added new sound effects to make the scenery more alive.

– Improved the animations of the characters that populate the cave.

– The cave is the player's opponent, not the characters.

– Improved the user interface, to make Colossal Cave less cumbersome to play.

Furthermore, one was published free demo which allows you to try 20% of Colossal Cave version 2.0 without spending anything. You can find it on Steam by scrolling game page.

Colossal Cave is a reworking of the landmark text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure by Will Crowther and Don Woods, which had a major influence on the video game industry.