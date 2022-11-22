Ken and Roberta Williams have announced that Colossal Cave will also come up Steam. To accompany the announcement also also published a new game trailers, which will please everyone who is waiting for this interesting nostalgic operation. Let’s see it:

Ken and Roberta Williams are the founders of Sierra On-Line, to whom we owe titles such as the King’s Quest series, Phantasmagoria and many others, as well as the birth of graphic adventures. Colossal Cave is a more modern take on Colossal Cave Adventure, a text adventure that inspired Roberta to become a game developer.

Colossal Cave will be launched by the end of 2022 on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Meta Quest 2. If you want, you can add it to the Wishlist on Steam.

The features The game features spectacular landscapes full of hidden secrets, miles and miles of caves to explore, with more than fifteen distinct areas to visit, challenging puzzles to solve, and more than twenty achievements to unlock.