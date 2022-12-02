“Among the priorities of the Social Affairs Commission, it is first of all necessary to start investing in health care again, which means investing in training, investing in those who are most in need. It is evident that disabling diseases, in this case neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, need not only nurses and staff who accompany the patient and his family but also nurses who have undergone adequate training. For this reason, the nursing staff will meet the needs of the sick”. Thus Chiara Colosimo (Fdi), member of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, on the sidelines of the presentation of the “My Voice” campaign, promoted by Aisla with NemoLab and the Nemo Clinical Centers this afternoon at the Teatro Tirso la Molina in Rome. Objective of the initiative: tell the importance of continuing to give a voice to people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which fails due to the disease.