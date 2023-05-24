The new president of the anti-mafia parliamentary commission is Chiara Colosimo, a member of the Brothers of Italy accused of having relations with Luigi Ciavardini, a former neo-fascist terrorist of the Revolutionary Armed Nuclei who was definitively sentenced as the perpetrator of the massacre at the Bologna station in 1980. Around his name has generated enormous discontent in the opposition, to the point that his election was only possible thanks to the compact votes of the right-wing majority (29 out of 50 overall members). Colosimo’s name had come up at the beginning of May, when the other candidate for the role, Carolina Varchi, had been shelved due to incompatibility with her position as deputy mayor of Palermo: just in those days the Report broadcast had investigation into the “Gruppo Idee” association of the former Nar Ciavardini, created to facilitate the social reintegration of prisoners but used – is the accusation launched in the report – to have ex terrorists convicted of the Mafia released from prison.

Colosimo would have supported the candidacy of Manuel Cartella, manager of “Gruppo Idee” and partner of Ciavardini’s son in a cooperative of prisoners, as deputy Guarantor of the prisoners of the Lazio Region. A photo between the two would seal the “pact”, although there is no accusation of illegal conduct against the deputy. After the episode of Report, Fatto Quotidiano had published a letter from the relatives of the victims of the mafia and terrorist massacres against Colosimo’s choice: “It is acceptable that, for an important role such as the chairmanship of a bicameral parliamentary commission, one chooses a person who Aren’t you ashamed to have relations with a murderer who has never repented? And, again, is the gigantic conflict of interest of the probable future president evident only to us?

Democratic Party and Movimento 5 Stelle did not participate in the vote in the commission out of protest, a choice criticized instead by the parliamentarians of Action and Italia Viva. In the meantime, the person concerned denied friendships with Ciavardini: “I know him exactly as many other elected representatives of other political affiliations know him, since he is in an association that deals, as per article 27 of the Constitution, with the reintegration of other prisoners when they have served their sentences”.

