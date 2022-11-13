November 13, 2022 21:22

Italian coach and classical pianist, writer Carla Barbara Cope, presented children of different age groups with a workshop in the form of an interactive show, which included broadcasting a variety of plays of different colors of Italian folk music on an electronic screen. for him.

For the second day in a row, the children flocked to the interactive workshop hall at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, where they were introduced to different rhythms and tones of Italian music, as the trainer encouraged the participants to interact with each color of music through dancing that matches the rhythms. The variety of clips you used during training. It is noteworthy that the workshop was organized by the Sharjah Book Authority as part of the guest of honor program.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi