These artists presented in Paris are writing a new page in contemporary photography.

Inspired by the work of Malick Sidibé, Seydoux Keita and Meïssa Gaye, pioneers of African photography, Hassan Hajjaj, Thandiwe Muriu, Nyaba Ouedraogo, Derrick Boateng and Ebuka Michael represent a new generation of portrait photographers. With their brightly colored images, these artists want to convey joie de vivre, hope and positive philosophy. A new look at the African continent. The exhibition of their works entitled Colors of Africa is visible at the 193 Gallery in Paris until January 10, 2021.

“By putting into perspective the challenges of today linked to youth, everyday life and the history of their contemporaries, they tell the momentum, the vitality of the worlds specific to a continent steeped in dynamism where the art is in resistance“, says journalist and exhibition curator, Fouzia Marouf.