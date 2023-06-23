Dubai (Union)

On the evening of Wednesday, June 21, in the exhibition hall of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the activities of the exhibition “Colors and Talents of Creative People Draw Their Tomorrow” organized by the Foundation in cooperation with the “Art Center for All – Falaj” kicked off.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Dr. Sulaiman Musa Al Jassim – Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and a group of artists, intellectuals and public figures, who toured around the exhibition listening to the experiences of creators that varied between different schools and artistic trends.

The exhibition included creative works for people of determination, as well as other talents of the poor, as 31 artists from the “Art for All Center – Falaj” presented about 100 paintings that are the result of the creativity and effort of these artists who were able to weave from the threads of hope and inspiration their dazzling artistic paintings that express their feelings. And their dreams in a way that sheds light on their world and their reality in our society.

The exhibition’s paintings captured the admiration of the large audience who attended the opening of the exhibition, and many dialogues took place in its corridors about the necessity of art as an aesthetic value in society, as it nourishes and elevates taste, and transforms simple vocabulary in life into a world of sweetness and magic.

Participants in a group photo

At the end of the tour, Dr. Suleiman Musa Al-Jassim – Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, presented a certificate of appreciation to the «Art Center for All – Falaj», which was received by Muhammad Bakr, the general supervisor of the center. More giving and success.

In turn, the center’s supervisor, Muhammad Bakr, presented a shield to the institution and appreciated the constructive cooperation with the Al Owais Cultural Foundation, which organized the exhibition and placed it on the artistic map of the exhibition, which is distinguished in the world of art.

Participated in the exhibitions: Akram Al-Awadi – Iman Mustafa – Bana Osama – Bushra Abdel Rahim – Gibran Nadim – Doaa Samir – Rashid Khalil – Razan Muhammad – Sandy Mustafa – Shawq Abdul Rahman – Aisha Saeed Muhammad – Alia Jeddah – Alia Abdel Qader – Ammar Dahab – Fatima Aristos – Fatima Humaid Al Shamsi – Fatima Salem – Fatima Obaid Al Jabri – Fatima Muhannad – Fawzia Saeed Al Ameri – Lama Fahmy – Maria Rustom – Maryam Juma – Musaab Abdul Rahim – Moza Abdullah – Najat Saleh – Nima Ibrahim – Nour Salam – Nouf Hassan Al Raisi – Heba Hammad – Hind Ayman – Come on Banan.

It is noteworthy that through this exhibition, the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Foundation, in cooperation with the “Art Center for All Falaj”, aspires to consolidate art values, integrate artists of determination, and enable them to practice all forms of art in a manner that achieves equal opportunities with their non-disabled peers, in an effort to discover their latent capabilities and attract them. To the world of light, and publish their works in a space of attention and care, as the institution believes in the value of art socially and aesthetically.