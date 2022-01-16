Genoa – I think the highways have obliterated the country. In a way, yes; are the highways corridors that connect two points through the shortest route and excluding all the rest, and the rest is the great part of the country, its infinite, mutable landscapes, its infinite towns and villages and hamlets with in and around the infinite variety of humans, the greatest part of who we are, and we are infinitely more than a motorway restaurant, a do-it-yourself petrol station, a work in progress.

For this reason, as soon as we can, Gloria and I leave the highways alone and go into the heart of the country along the old streets; the day before yesterday, for example, we went to Florence along one of the routes in the Apennines, crossing the Colla and sliding down the Mugello. The Apennines are inhabited everywhere, it is depopulated, it is true, but not enough to make it desert.

In the middle of the coasts, behind the woods, approaching the rock, there are villages of four houses that still have the same clothes on the balconies, flower gardens with a slide in the middle, a tricycle, indicating that not only the inhabitants are old, but families who work elsewhere and prefer to return to the old, uncomfortable home rather than get lost somewhere else. Each hamlet has its edible, its parish church, its soccer field and its cemetery, and is from a cemetery with its gate open on the roadside, a tiny cemetery for the dead of a village of eight or nine houses in the plus, we tried to count them, that an image came to us that we will carry with us for a long time.

A strong image. A woman crouched on a grave was doing something we couldn’t see, what we saw and didn’t want to understand were colored balloons around. Returning we wanted to stop; and yes, it was a child’s grave, flown over by a great bundle of balloons of all colors, filled with little games, whirling them at the whiff, a tiny Christmas tree set with a hundred decorations, and a name, just a name, and no date. The Apennines are crying for their child, they do not shed tears on their grave, but games and colors; it does not say when he came into the world and even less when he left, because that child, and everybody else in the world, has arrived before the time has even begun and the time to leave will never come.