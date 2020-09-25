Smartphone maker company Oppo has recently launched the new Android 11 based ColorOS 11. More than 28 models of the company’s Find, Reno, F, K, and A series will get the benefit of this upgrade. In the new ColorOS 11, many new features have been given, from user interface customization to new wallpapers and dark modes. We have used the Oppo Find X2 device that came with the ColorOS 11 update for a few days. Here we are telling you about some of the features found in the new operating system, which we have liked very much.In ColorOS 11 you can customize the phone’s home screen layout, widgets, transitions, wallpapers and icon style. Apart from this, you can also change the color scheme. For this, you have to go to Settings and go to Personalization.

Always on Display of your choice

The feature of Always On Display is now available in many smartphones. But through ColorOS 11, you can prepare it according to your oppo phone. You get a lot of customized patterns in it. You can customize from clock to text.

Easy translation

ColorOS is equipped with 11 features that enhance your efficiency. These include three-finger translation powered by Google Lens, the first feature co-produced by OPPO and Google. It can capture and translate text through a simple screenshot taken with a three-finger gesture.

Super power mode

Super power mode mode proves to be of great use when the phone has very less battery. When this mode is activated, a maximum of 6 apps will be used in the phone. However, you can decide which of those 6 apps will be there. According to the company, if 5 percent battery is left in the phone, then you can use an app like WhatsApp for 90 minutes through super power mode.

Oppo Relax

This feature was also given in ColorOS 7. However, it has now been brought to a new version. In this app, many sounds of natural, urban and rose marra have been given, which will make you feel relaxed. Apart from this, you will also get the sound of many cities including Tokyo and Bangkok, which will make you feel that you are present in the same city.

Ultra Steady Video Shooting

ColorOS 11 has an ultra-stable video shooting mode, which gives better stabilization during video recording. Apart from this, you can also enjoy super wide-angle mode and video HDR feature.