with videoIt is estimated that a few thousand people took part in a demonstration in Amsterdam as a demonstration of support for farmers, fishermen and truckers, among others, and as a protest against a lot of other things. They gathered on Dam Square and walked around the city. The demonstration went without any problems.



Teun Dominicus



23 Jul. 2022

The demonstration that moves through the city is reminiscent of The Carnival of the Citizens by Menno ter Braak. Only by title, but still. The parade of antivaxers, conspiracy theorists, ‘concerned’ townspeople, a single lost farmer, Forum for Democracy figures, nitrogen deniers and everything else in between is mostly held together by one word: against.

Against the buying out of farmers. Against the ‘lying media’, derivative of Lügenpresse, a term especially popular among Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s. Against Mark Rutte, about whom it is suggested from the stage that he ‘may have a man as a partner’. Against refugees, who would be housed with unwilling citizens – the news about the abuses in Ter Apel has not yet reached everyone. Against the allowance scandal, which mainly affected Dutch people with a migration background. And against even more. Always against.

Sympathizers of the action group Nederland in Verzet demonstrate on Dam Square to support farmers, fishermen and truckers. © ANP



Normal people

Christien, Maria and Lucia came to the demonstration from Den Bosch. The fit sixties and seventies have no faith in the 'lies of the media', but still talk to the reporter of The watchword. "We are normal people who think for themselves and do research. The media are censored and only spread propaganda." Maria does have a subscription to de Volkskrant, but she is 'not happy about it'.

Big trucks in front of the palace on Dam Square © ANP



How do the ladies know that ‘the media’ is spreading propaganda, while they are reading those newspapers themselves? “We feel that.”

The speakers and attendees fill the entire bingo map of conspiracy theories, sometimes with an anti-Semitic tinge: they fight against ‘the globalists‘, referring to a made-up Jewish world conspiracy with an international elite pulling the strings behind the scenes. Those present also accuse US President Joe Biden of pedophilia. Occasionally a prince’s flag can be seen, a piece of cloth with which the NSB eagerly fluttered in the 1930s.

Tour of the city

At around a quarter past one, the protesters begin to march. The route of the demonstration runs along Raadhuisstraat, Marnixstraat, Leidseplein, Frederiksplein and Rembrandtplein. They walk back to Dam via the Rokin. All vehicles remain standing and Dam Square is once again taken over by tourists and day trippers.

If you see the colorful procession passing through the city, you can imagine yourself in Nijmegen. The Four Days Marches feeling is everywhere, as long as you ignore the conspiracy theorist signs. An eclectic mix of music blares from the speakers. Another Brick in the Wall, Part II by Pink Floyd reverberates over the Marnixstraat. Michael Jackson has not yet been canceled by some and sings that 'they' don't care about us after all. Bob Marley reassures those in attendance that everything will be okay.

© ANP



There are women in New Age beaded necklaces, men in mixed army uniforms, often brandishing yellow umbrellas. Signs say ‘it’s not right’. The reader will have to decide for themselves what ‘it’ refers to. There is juggling with corona figures and it is said that, just like for the perpetrators of the Yugoslavia war, a tribunal should also be set up for Rutte. The biggest casualty of this demonstration is logical thinking.

Youthful nuance

Eva ten Have (14) and her parents spent three hours in the car to be here. Beltrum, near Lichtenvoorde, is a long way from the capital. She herself does not come from a farming family, but here she stands for ‘her freedom, her future’. She is currently training as a car mechanic, so she will not be directly affected by the nitrogen measures. So why spend six hours in the car on such a hot day?

,,My neighbor is a farmer, he has pigs and dairy cows and has difficulty making ends meet. The amount for which he can be bought out is too low," she says. Can the farm disappear for a higher amount? She thinks for a moment. "No, I just want him to get a fairer price for his meat and dairy, that would help him." At a higher price, he can keep fewer animals, and nitrogen emissions also decrease. But she is not hopeful. "I don't see it happening any time soon that my neighbor gets more money for his products."

Besides all the signs about ‘The Great Reset’ and other fabrications, Ten Have’s comments are a beacon of nuance.

The Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI) calls ‘The Great Reset’ an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. © Teun Dominicus



Tractors without license plate

The organization claims that tractors have been stopped on the outskirts of the city. This is confirmed by the municipality. A spokesman for the municipality says that a limited number of tractors will be allowed on the square as a backdrop for the demonstration. According to him, tractors have now been stopped in several places in the city to prevent too many from coming to Dam Square. “We are looking to see if they can stand somewhere temporarily, so that people can continue on foot.”

The tractors on Dam Square do not have a license plate, which they have been obliged to do since this year. The police say they will hand out fines if these vehicles start driving.

The striking thing about the demonstration: there seems to be no farmers’ organization involved. The action group The Netherlands in Resistance led by Michel Reijinga, who in the past two years has mainly become known as an organizer of demonstrations against the corona policy of the Dutch cabinet, has organized the demonstration.

Expression of support from Canada © ANP

