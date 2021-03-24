D.The color of the mask must match the outfit. That was the last concept on the red carpet at the Grammys, where Harry Styles, Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish matched their mouth and nose protection to their clothing. This may be easy with fabric masks, as you can sew them yourself. But what if you are also concerned about the filter quality of the mask? If you want to combine safety and color, you could now go to the Beverage manufacturer Oui find what you are looking for.

Wherever Palatinate wine spritzer is advertised, FFP2 masks are now available in eight colors from “blackberry blue” to “sparkling orange”. Of course, the whole thing also has a non-profit component: for every mask sold, one euro goes to social or cultural initiatives. Eight Berlin women are sponsors and each have a project to which the donation for “their color” goes at the end.

Passman for flamingo pink

Author Sophie Passmann, for example, decided on “flamingopink” and announced on her Instagram profile that the donations would go to the Berlin Schwuz, Germany’s oldest queer club. Actress Liv Lisa Fries, known from the 1920s series “Babylon Berlin”, is the godmother of the dark “blackberry blue” and has chosen the “Oxfam” development organization as a donation project.

In January, the first small mask collection was sold out within a short time. 5000 masks were donated to the Berlin homeless aid from the proceeds.