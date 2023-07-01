Let’s look for a colorful and original first car. What is possible with a budget of 2,500 euros?

If you’re new to driving, there are a few things to keep in mind. It’s very very expensive! And if you’re just starting out, it’s disproportionately expensive. This is mainly due to the insurance: it cuts into it.

So if you’re looking for a first car, it might make sense to just pick an aged small compact hatchback for a number of reasons. Then you drive it for the first few years to at least build up a little no-claim. So with a Suzuki Alto or Skoda Fabia you can go a long way. But what if it can – no, should – be a little fun?

Original first car

We got that question from Kelly. She is looking for her first car. It should be a small model, but not too small. It is intended that it can last for years to come. The car may be a bit special and recognizable. Something you don’t find on every street corner is very welcome! So all 107s, C1s and Aygos are dropped.

The car will be used for short trips in Belgium and Germany, and France in the future. Kelly doesn’t have a dog yet, but is considering one. Oh, and a little economical car if possible! So as always the question; can we help her?

The wishes and requirements for a colorful and original first car can be viewed below:

Current/Past Cars: No Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 2,500 Annual mileage: 5,000 – 10,000 km Fuel Preference: Petrol/diesel Reason to purchase another car: First car Family composition: 1 person Preferred Brands / Models: Small, colorful No-go brands / models: I don’t have that yet

Consumption figures: Spritmonitor

Insurance: 23 year old woman from the province of Utrecht, 0 years of driving experience

Fuel: United Consumers

Daihatsu Trevis (L650)

€2,500

2006

125,000 km

What is it?

A Japanese Mini! Minis aren’t known for their reliability (and that’s an understatement), but Daihatsu’s are. The basis for the Trevis is a Cuore, but with a Mini-esque body. Daihatsu even asked BMW if they thought it was ok that the second-generation Mira Gino (as the Trevis is known worldwide) resembled the Mini so much. They had a good laugh and were allowed to build the car. Advantage: the Trevis always has five doors. Disadvantage: the space available. It’s not even that bad for a small car, but it’s really an A-segmenter so it’s not a space miracle.

How does such a Daihatsu Trevis drive?

Like a Cuore. The 1.0 three-cylinder hums happily. The tires have almost no grip and there is not much steering feel. Comfort is also hard to find. They are also very sensitive to crosswinds. So in that respect it’s not great. In the city and urban areas it is again a winner. Because of the low weight and compact dimensions, you tear in between everything. It is a nice original first car, not one for road trips.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 19.23

Fuel costs: €94

Weight: 790 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €21

Insurance: €120

Costs per month: € 235

Maintenance forecast

Here you will score points, because you cannot drive much cheaper than a Daihatsu Trevis. Maintenance is very good. A set of Hankook Optimos is 200 euros! Then a 145/80 R13 tire is nice. What you have to watch out for is rust.

Depreciation forecast Daihatsu Trevis

Neat – well maintained – Japanese five-door hatchbacks with power steering, air conditioning and 5 doors are actually always popular. You will always get between 1,000 and 2,000, especially if you sell it privately. So the depreciation is very good.

Smart ForFour 1.3 Pulse (W454)

€2,450

2005

180,000 km

What is it?

A car from the Netherlands! The Smart ForFour is a Mitsubishi Colt, but more fun. The Smart ForFour had to become a kind of Mini competitor. Despite good intentions, that never really worked out. Advantage: the ForFour is always a five-door. Compared to the Trevis, which is above, the ForFour is a bit more mature. Not only do you have more space, it also drives more comfortably and more stable.

How does such a Smart ForFour drive?

Not as good as a Mini. You can even chase a standard One through the bends. The ForFour is less special. The steering is a bit dead and there is no string-tight handling. It’s just fine. Compared to the Trevis, you still dare to cross the border with this one.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 15.36

Fuel costs: €117

Weight: 940 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €28

Insurance: 140

Costs per month: €285

Maintenance forecast

The ForFour is technically a Mitsubishi Colt, those cars are known as reliable. Most issues are some finishing misses. In that respect, they are not Mercedes. Check here the purchase advice of the Colt for reference.

Depreciation forecast

The ForFour has a bit of bad luck that no one knows it. When you say ‘Smart’, everyone thinks of a small city car. On the other hand, you can always get rid of a five-door B-segment hatchback in the trade, especially if it has a working air conditioning.

Opel Tigra TwinTop 1.4 Cosmo (B)

€2,250

2005

135,000 km

What is it?

Opel’s attempt to also be ‘fun’. The first Tigra was a funky coupe that drove no better than an Opel Corsa (B). The second generation Tigra is based on the third generation Corsa (C) and drives a little less, we will come back to that in a moment. The Tigra Twin Top has a folding metal roof as was popular in this period.

Compared to the 206 CC, Colt CZC and Micra C+C, the Tigra TwinTop has only 2 seats. It does make the concept better. Firstly the appearance, this is quite a nice model. Secondly, it is surprisingly practical: with the roof up you have 440 liters of luggage space! With the roof down it is still 250 liters and you have another 70 liters behind the front seats.

How does it drive?

Like a slightly heavier and less rigid third-generation Corsa. The fun when you open the roof is very big and makes up for a lot. It is not a sporty convertible. It sounds a bit negative, but it certainly isn’t. Because the roof can be opened, it doesn’t matter. Nothing is nicer than fresh rays of sunshine in your interior.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 15.02

Fuel costs: €120

Weight: 1,135 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance: €140

Cost per month: € 304

Maintenance forecast

With a convertible you have to take into account the maintenance of the hood. This is less of a problem in this case, because the Tigra Twin Top has a steel folding roof. Watch the timing chain tensioners, walk away if the engine rattles. You also have the maintenance costs of an Opel Corsa, so nice and low.

Depreciation forecast

You always sell a convertible in the summer. So go shopping in the fall, strike in the winter. Then the depreciation is minimal. That is ideal for this original first car.

YOLO: Alfa Romeo MiTo 1.4 Progression

€2,499

2009

260,000 km

What is it?

The smallest Alfa Romeo in years! The Alfa Romeo MiTo was launched as an alternative to the Mini Cooper, Audi A1 and Citroen DS3. Compact, but luxurious and a premium touch. In the case of the MiTo, this meant that people had to get to work on the basis of the Fiat Grande Punto (and therefore also the Opel Corsa E). The MiTo borrows some styling cues from the 8C Competizione and still looks fresh. Also very nice, there are many copies with leather upholstery!

How does an Alfa Romeo MiTo drive?

It just depends on what your approach is. If you just want a great driving hatchback, then it is doable. It drives slightly better than a Punto. It’s not as fun and playful as a Mini, and we actually would have liked that. but hey, come on, it says Alfa Romeo! The engine is a fairly average 1.4 four-cylinder that does not really provide sensations or flashy performance. Incidentally, it is fine to endure in the Mito, there is plenty of space on board (except for those who want to take a seat in the back seat. All in all, it is quite a mature but original first car.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 14.45

Fuel costs: €124

Weight: 1,055 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance: €145

Costs per month: € 313

Maintenance forecast

No better or worse than a Fiat Punto of this time. And that’s very good, actually. The 1.4 eight-valve is not exciting, but lasts a long time. Most of the concerns are for the MultiAir engines. Check whether the power steering is working: its motors sometimes break down. Most issues with the MiTo are electrical, so just check if everything works as it should.

Depreciation forecast Alfa Romeo MiTo

Please note that this copy has run a lot. Because the amount may not be higher than 2,500 euros, you will not write off anymore. A small hatchback with air conditioning and valid MOT is always worth 1,000 euros nowadays.

Conclusion original first car for 2,500 euros:

We were particularly struck by how expensive the insurance premiums are. There is no such thing as really cheap driving. The excise duties ensure that you also run empty on that, despite the fact that the cars are relatively economical. The Trevis is dirt cheap to run, is original and we found it in several colours. It is a handy car to learn how to drive. Not really to drive longer distances abroad. If you want a dog, the Tigra isn’t very practical, so make sure it fits in the compartment behind the seats.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Colorful and original first car: AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Colorful #original #car #Advies