Home page politics

From: Lisa Kuner

Split

Carnival in Brazil takes place again for the first time without corona restrictions. For many groups, in addition to having fun, the focus is also on political messages. © Ilú Obá de Min

For the first time since Corona, the carnival will take place without restrictions. For most, having fun is the main focus, but for many carnival enthusiasts, the festival is also highly political.

São Paulo – Usually the carnival group “Obscências” rehearses in the open air. However, due to heavy rain, the women gathered in a bar in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of central São Paulo on a Thursday evening in early February. It’s a bit chaotic, around 30 women talk, laugh and practice on their wind instruments for the upcoming street parades. Bad tones can be heard again and again, but slowly the women are getting better. 34-year-old Stefani Modoni has been with us for over a year and plays the trumpet. For her, this carnival is the first she really takes part in. The other women in the group taught her how to play the trumpet. She is already looking forward to the street parades.

The street carnival in Brazil is legendary. The celebrations in Rio de Janeiro and in Olinda, in the northeast of Brazil, are particularly well known, but in many other cities there is also something like a state of emergency between Friday afternoon and Ash Wednesday 12 noon. So-called “Blocos”, which are mostly percussion bands or brass bands, roam the streets – and with them the revelers. Hundreds of thousands of people often gather at the largest blocos. “The Brazilian street carnival is the biggest festival in the country. He is the personification of Brazilian identity, our greatest representation,” says Chico Silva, founder of Blocos Ursal, in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Carnival in Brazil: An inclusive street festival – but attacks on women are omnipresent

The street carnival is less known abroad than the famous samba parades; but all the more popular in Brazil itself. This is also because the street carnival is much more inclusive. There is no entrance fee for these spectacles, so poorer Brazilians can also take part. For Chico Silva from Ursal, this is the real carnival: “Carnival should be where the people are – and they are on the streets. The street is where we can make ourselves heard. It’s a democratic place. A place full of bodies, souls and free thoughts.”

Obscências – in German “the obscene” – play for free on the street. They are a feminist carnival group. You can think of the group as a modern brass band. They interpret international classics like “Like a Virgin” and “Girls just wanna have fun” or songs by the Brazilian superstar Anitta. The songs all have something in common: they were written or performed by women. “We found that a large proportion of the musicians at the carnival are men,” says 39-year-old Giovanna Lavorato, who also plays in the band. Oscênicas want to change that: During the forced break caused by the pandemic, they gave workshops to learn instruments and encouraged women to take part.

When practicing on the streets or squares of São Paulo, however, the members of the band sometimes have unpleasant experiences. “During our rehearsals in public places, there are always men who think they can interrupt our rehearsals and hinder us,” says Giovanna Lavorato in an interview. “I have the impression that it would be different if a man were leading the rehearsal. In a patriarchal society, women’s bodies are particularly conspicuous on the street.”

Although trumpeter Stefani Modoni loves carnival and music, she sometimes has mixed feelings about the festival: “As a woman, you also feel a bit vulnerable at carnival. There are so many people everywhere. One always lives with the fear that some kind of assault might happen. So being a woman at carnival is kind of bittersweet: you’re having a great time, but you also have to be alert.” She thinks feminist groups can change that by providing a safe space for everyone.

Brazil: Carnival is a highly political street festival

Others take a very similar view: Elizabeth Belizário – better known as Beth Beli – has been involved with the carnival for ages. She co-founded the Bloco Ilú Obá de Min almost 20 years ago. In English, this roughly translates to “Female hands drumming for King Xangô”. As the name suggests, the group promotes Afro-Brazilian culture. What once started as an obsession of almost ten women has now become a real institution in the São Paulo carnival. Around 350 women play a variety of drums and other rhythm instruments in the band. There is also expressive dance and singing, which also applies to the so-called Orixás, i.e. traditional African gods. “Personally, the drumming strengthened me so much that I wanted to pass that on,” says Beth Beli in an interview.

The performances of Ilú Obá de Min open the carnival in São Paulo every year, this year they are expecting 100,000 visitors. But their shows aren’t just pretty to look at. “The goal of our bloco is to tell the story of the last 500 years – from the perspective of Black women,” says Beth Beli. “Because of slavery and its aftermath, many Black women have thought for too long that they have nothing to say.” Black women are also hardly talked about in universities and schools. That’s why the women of Ilú Obá de Min choose a black Brazilian woman every year to dedicate their performance to. In the past, for example, it was the famous singer Elza Soares, this year the performance will pay homage to Sueli Carneiro. Carneiro is an important philosopher, feminist and anti-racism activist. The group prepared for the performance for half a year. Beth Beli hopes everything goes well.

Even if some of the carnivalists are a bit tense after three years of the pandemic, most of them are happy that they can finally go back on the streets. Chico Silva says with regard to the days ahead: “We are really happy to be able to get back on the road. After the pandemic, we can finally meet people again, hug each other, kiss each other. The joy about it is huge. The sun is back and so is the carnival”. (Collaboration: Laís Clemente)