A study from the University School of Medicine of Hangzhou, China, published in Nutrients focused on how proper nutrition could help prevent colorectal cancer. According to researchers, in fact, some foods can reduce the risk of contracting cancer, while on the contrary other foods could increase the danger. This is a very common tumor: in Italy almost 50,000 new cases were detected in 2022, and over half a million people are currently living with colorectal cancer. Early diagnosis and preventionin this sense, become fundamental.

Colorectal cancer: what to eat and what to avoid — The study analyzed data from more than 118,000 participants for 13 years, examining the correlation between 139 foods and nutrients and a greater or lesser risk of getting sick. According to researchers, a greater intake of fibre, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus is associated with a reduction in the risk of colorectal cancer. Consumption of alcohol and white bread, however, is associated with a higher risk of developing the disease. Furthermore, a body mass index above the limit and an excessively sedentary lifestyle have also been identified as further risk factors by researchers. See also WTCR | Trophy Europe for independents abolished

Fibre, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus: where they are found — Fiber is mainly found in vegetables and plant-based foods such as legumes, beans, chickpeas, peas. Furthermore, they are present in fruits such as apples and pears and in cereals. Foods such as oily fish, milk and cheese, dried fruit and seeds are rich in calcium. Magnesium is found in oil seeds (pumpkin, sesame, flax, sunflower) and dried fruit, for example almonds. Phosphorus is found in milk and yogurt, legumes, eggs, cerealsin some fish such as sea bass, in poultry, in beef, pork and lamb.

#Colorectal #cancer #eat #avoid #prevent