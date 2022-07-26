In one out of three cases, colorectal cancers, even the most aggressive and resistant to intelligent therapies already available, could respond to drugs that target DNA repair systems. Mechanisms that in cancer cells are partially defective, making the functioning portion indispensable for survival from the neoplasm. Pioneering this therapeutic approach is a study by the Irccs of Candiolo (Turin) published in ‘Clinical Cancer Research’, a journal of the American Academy of Cancer Research. The Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research (FPRC) and Airir, the Italian Association for Cancer Research, contributed to supporting the work.

The research was conducted on 112 genetically diverse colorectal cancer cell lines. The results, confirmed on patient-derived organoids, indicate that “drugs targeting proteins involved in DNA repair systems could become a concrete answer for many patients to date without therapeutic opportunities”, explain from the Piedmontese Institute, specifying that “active ingredients of this type are already in phase I-III of clinical trials “. Also for this reason, according to the authors “it would be appropriate to hypothesize the use of a ‘composite biomarker’ that includes the evaluation of some of these possible therapeutic targets, so as to more rationally stratify patients with colorectal cancer and identify those who would the greater probability of deriving a clinical benefit from the use of new drugs targeting the systems involved in the repair of DNA damage “.

“Every day we are exposed to chemicals or physical agents, such as benzene or ultraviolet rays, which can damage DNA: these lesions are continuously resolved without consequences for normal cellular functions thanks to a complex DNA repair system – explains Sabrina Arena. of the Irccs of Candiolo and of the Department of Oncology of the University of Turin, author and creator of the study – This process is even more important in tumors, where some of these DNA repair systems are defective and it is therefore essential that those still functioning can carry on their activity to allow the tumor to survive. Such systems give tumors greater aggressiveness, but they can prove to be an ‘Achilles’ heel’ and an excellent molecular target, because if they are ‘silenced’ the cancer cells succumb to damage to DNA “.

Parp inhibitors – remember a note – are drugs that affect these systems and are already used in the clinic for breast and ovarian cancers; today other new generation drugs inhibit other components of the DNA repair system and could therefore become a precious opportunity also in metastatic colorectal cancer that does not respond to other molecularly targeted therapies. The IRCCS Candiolo study therefore set out to understand whether new generation drugs can be useful in tumors for which there are currently no effective therapeutic opportunities.

“We performed a drug screening using active ingredients targeted to proteins involved in DNA repair systems, some already in clinical trials in phase I-III, in 112 preclinical models of colorectal cancer different by genetic profile, which included cell lines and organoids made from tumor samples of patients – reports Alberto Bardelli, of the Institute of Candiolo and of the Department of Oncology of the University of Turin, co-author of the work – The data show that about 30% of cases, including those refractory to current therapies, could respond to at least one of these new generation drugs capable of inhibiting the function of various proteins involved in the repair of DNA damage “.

For the expert “it is important to develop new diagnostic methodologies that make it possible to identify who could benefit from this type of therapies, for which clinical studies are already underway to demonstrate their real effectiveness on patients: a biomarker that evaluates the different possible targets could help stratify the risk and identify candidates who might respond better to treatment. There is still a long way to go, but these results lay the scientific and experimental basis for new and more effective therapies to be applied in the future to other types of cancer “.