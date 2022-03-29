On the occasion of the Colorectal cancer awareness month 2022the month dedicated to colorectal cancer, Merck launches in Italy an innovative campaign in the message and in the means used to sensitize people and communicate the importance and value of prevention. Merck Italia has thus chosen to communicate the campaign through a DOOH activity and on Linkedin, activating a challenge connected to a special playlist on Spotify.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the West, but if it is diagnosed and managed in time, patient survival rises to 90%. What often hinders prevention and stops a patient from carrying out a screening exam, generating an inevitable delay in a possible diagnosis, is fear. This is why the Merck Italia campaign, conceived and organized together with the digital communication partner GreatPixel and on Urban Vision’s maxi LED circuit, offers a strong key message capable of going straight to the point: ‘FearREVENTION Canceling the fear of a checkup can save your life‘. This is the message that can be read these days on the big screens in the streets of Rome and Milan, and on the LinkedIn company page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/merck-italia/).

And it is precisely on LinkedIn that one of the initiatives promoted by the company has activated a real movement that leverages sound branding to spread a new culture of prevention. By creating the Fearless Vibes playlist on Spotify (https://rebrand.ly/MerckSpotifyFearlessVibes), Merck Italia managed to convey the message of the campaign but above all to unite and involve online users in the initiative.

A challenge was launched on social media, inviting people to participate to overcome fear in support of all those who, with courage, overcome every obstacle to undertake a treatment path against colorectal cancer. The challenge, still in progress, provides for the choice of a special song for each participant – a song capable of overcoming fear, whatever it is. – and to share it via post on your personal profile by tagging Merck Italia and another person, adding the campaign hashtags #FearlessVibes #ColorectalCancer #CRCAwarenessMonth. The playlist is collecting all published and shared songs and will be completed at the end of the month.

“These moments of sensitization and awareness are fundamental to work on the culture of health in a broad and impacting way on people. As Merck Italia, we are constantly committed to seeking immediate languages ​​and always new channels to communicate to the general public. We believe that this campaign is a further confirmation of this, at the service of patients and the population “, he comments Iris ButtinoniHead of Communications Italia for Merck.

“The customer-oriented culture and the continuous research on innovation are the two engines that, in GreatPixel, push us to do better and better on the projects in which we are involved. This collaboration with Merck Italia and the results we are achieving together, considering the delicate but fundamental issues for people and the entire country system, fills us with pride “, he underlines Giovanni Pola, CEO and Founder of GreatPixel. The challenge will then remain available to all: a space generated by people and dedicated to people, united and in solidarity against fear.