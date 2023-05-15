Of Vera Martinella

Cases before the age of 50 are on the increase (among the suspects there are bad lifestyles) and young adults often arrive late at diagnosis because they ignore the first signs

Talking about it can be difficult or particularly embarrassing, but the stakes are high: confess to a doctor that you suffer from diarrhea continuously or that you have bleeding from the rectum can save your life because it could be the initial symptoms of colorectal cancer. Especially before the age of 50, when people are not inclined to think they have cancer because they are still young, but it is precisely in this age group (for which there are no routine checks) that there is a significant increase in cases. With the intent to encourage early diagnosisand discover the disease when the chances of healing are greater, a group of American researchers conducted a study which identified some alarm bells not to be ignored.

Four symptoms not to ignore The research by experts at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis involved 5,075 patients with early-stage colorectal cancer and the results, just published in the magazine Journal of the National Cancer Institute

indicate that there are four important signals not to be overlooked because they could make it possible to detect an early tumor, even two years earlier than what happens in most cases: frequent and persistent diarrhea, bleeding (bright red, together with feces or not), constant abdominal pain and which persist for long periods, anemia. Almost half of the participants, in fact, had suffered from one or more of these disorders at least three months before the diagnosis or even more. There is no reason to panic if these symptoms appear, which could also signal the presence of other less serious and more widespread pathologies, the point that not ignoring the “alarm signals” can save your life – he underlines Antonino Spinelli, head of colorectal surgery at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan —. Even young adults are often ashamed to talk about these problems with their doctor, but stretching too much time is never a good idea when it comes to health. All the more in consideration of the fact that our research has clearly shown that colon and rectal cancer are more aggressive in young people, even at the earliest stages. See also The 'Sole' association was born to accompany mothers after childbirth

Controls from the age of 50 With 48,100 new cases registered each year, colorectal cancer is the second most frequent type of tumor in our country and also the second in the little sought-after list of the deadliest, although there is an effective way to diagnose it early and save your life: screening (offered free in Italy to all people between 50 and 70 years old) with the Sof test, for the search for occult blood in the faeces. Seven out of ten citizens, however, do not perform the test that the health system offers free of charge every two years and which would make it possible to avoid almost 90% of cases given that colorectal carcinomas develop from adenomas or polyps that take years, on average a dozen, to transform into malignant forms – Spinelli underlines -. Then there is another problem: if it is true that these neoplasms are on the rise in those under 50 years of age, before this age there are no routine exams or visits. Precisely for this reason, the beginning of screening in the United States was recently lowered to 45 years of age. That the Sof test and, when indicated (if there are suspicions), the execution of a colonoscopy numbers can make a big difference: cases of colorectal cancer are declining after age 50thanks to the checks, while they are growing among the younger ones. See also Because scientists are concerned about avian flu epidemics sweeping the world

The causes of the increase among young people What is the reason for the increase in cases before the age of 50? Colon cancer has been growing in the United States for years, especially in boys between 20 and 34 years of age (estimates even predict a doubling of cases by 2030) and among the main suspects there are incorrect lifestyles. The cause of this increase is still unknown and seems to be due both to biological and molecular factors of the tumor and to risk factors linked to some increasingly common lifestyles among young people – replies the expert -. Overweight, obesity, poor diet and sedentary lifestyle are among the main risk factors for this tumour, even if their role in young patients is not yet clear. Dietary factors such as the consumption of red meats and sausages, refined flours and sugars and the consumption of salted, preserved or smoked foods raise the danger of getting sick, such as excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and the smoke. Many studies over the years, also in Europe, have correlated ultra-processed foods (especially meat and sweetened drinks) with the onset of colorectal cancer. A protection, on the other hand, can be produced by the consumption of fruits and vegetables, unrefined carbohydrates, vitamin D and calcium. Not wasting time and not underestimating the symptoms is really crucial – recalls Spinelli -, especially given that we are talking about a more aggressive tumor in young people, who often arrive late at diagnosis precisely because they ignore the symptoms. Discovering the disease at an early and treatable stage can make all the difference. See also The bulletin: 48,886 cases and 86 deaths. On intensive care, the positivity rate rises to 14.8%

Therapies and recurrences The research conducted by Spinelli’s group has also brought to light that young age per se was found to be a risk factor for disease recurrence. And the worst outcomes of anticancer therapies in young people lead us to think that the biology of the tumor in these patients is different – ​​concludes the surgeon -. Further studies in this field are also possibly needed reconsider current treatments. In fact, it has been shown that conventional treatment regimens for colorectal cancer in young people do not lead to the expected benefits in terms of disease-free survival. And what the answer to neo-adjuvant radio-chemotherapy (before surgery) for significantly worse rectal cancer in young people.